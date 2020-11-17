Streaming issues? Report here
UCT VC says discussions are underway about extent of online learning in 2021

17 November 2020 10:59 AM
by Qama Qukula
Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng
online learning
NBT
UCT VC
UCT admissions
UCT acceptance
UCT undergraduate
2021

Officials at the University Cape Town (UCT) are in talks about how much of the academic programme will be conducted online next year.

UCT's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng says opportunities for face-to-face teaching will have to be tailored to each faculty, department, and course.

She says the capacity at residences has been reduced because students can no longer share rooms.

The pandemic will still be here. So a large portion will still have online learning.

Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - University of Cape Town

We are talking to Senate this week about how 2021 will unfold. My view is that we cannot have the entire academic programme online.

Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - University of Cape Town

We've changed the rules in our residences. It's only single occupancy [rooms].

Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - University of Cape Town

The university has seen a major spike in undegrad applications for 2021, which is up by 42 for last year.

Phakeng says this could be due to a number of factors, including the decision by some not to study abroad due to Covid-19.

In addition, UCT dropped the National Benchmark Tests (NBTs) as part of the admission criteria to the institution in 2021.

This was due to the impact of the lockdown restrictions and Covid-19 pandemic on the testing programme.

Phakeng says the university may ask first-year students to write the NBTs once they are enrolled at UCT next year in order to assess their need for academic support.

Our undergraduate applicants that are new to UCT are by 42% on last year... We can attribute this to a number of possible reasons.

Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - University of Cape Town

Phakeng says UCT has sent out its conditional offers to prospective students.

Final offers will be sent once matric results are released in February next year.

While we have a steep spike in applicants and applications, the faculties have managed the offers very well, and we have the same number of offers as compared to last year.

Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - University of Cape Town

All the offers that we have made are all conditional offers. Final offers will be confirmed when the results are released on the 23rd of February.

Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - University of Cape Town

The offers are always based on how much we can take. They are not just based on what the results are. They are based on how much space we have for students to come into the university.

Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor - University of Cape Town

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:


