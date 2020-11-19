Streaming issues? Report here
Zondo dismisses Zuma's application for his recusal from the state capture inquiry.
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Uber drivers continue to struggle getting permits and impounded
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Ramaphosa elated as SA Investment Conference nets billions in commitments
Santam Loses COVID-19 Business Interruption Test Case
Guests
Wendy Alberts - RASA
Airlink giveaway
Premier Winde's weekly digicon - where are we now?
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Brackenfell High violence against EFF was ugly, immature and self-defeating
Guests
Alan Storey - Pastor at The Calvary Church
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Is Netflix sensation Queen's Gambit leading to more chess players?
Guests
Clyde Wolpe - Director at Goforchess
SARB's Monetary Policy Committee keep repo rate flat
Guests
Ettiene Le Roux - Chief Economist at RMB
Investec results post separation from Ninety One Asset Management
Guests
Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec
Market Commentary
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Life Healthcare Group Financial results
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Business Mentorship
Guests
Helene Itzkin - HOD at Ort Jet
Dave Wilson - CEO & Co-Founder of The National Mentorship Movement
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Business Mentorship
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
ZOOM: Personal Finance - relaxation of exchange controls
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you...

19 November 2020 3:01 PM
by Kopano Mohlala

Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades!

When he isn't presenting the fast paced Midday Report on CapeTalk, Lester Kiewit really values his down time. He takes great pleasure in exploring his hometown, walking through the CBD, and historic districts, visiting and researching historic buildings and learning more about the city's indigenous history.

When offered the opportunity to rediscover Durban with 702 colleague Clement Manyathela, Lester didn't need convincing. Durban Tourism stepped in to create a series of curated bucketlist experiences suiting their different preferences... and these were Lester's highlights from his 48 hours in Durban:

Tasting bunny chow

Mention "Durban" and "food" and you cannot get away from the city's universal link to bunny chow. This street food has become not only popular across South Africa, but in global capitals as well!

While he had some insights into curry culture in India, Lester was keen to learn firsthand about the links and the spices involved. Executive Chef at Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani, Shaun Munro was on hand to help - before laying out an authentic "bunny" tasting.

Visiting something new and hip

As the hub of the province's business and industry, Durban pulses with all the energy of a major port city. That same energy is evident in the choices of places to dine - and so our adventurers visited the brand new Legacy Yard, located at Umhlanga Arch. This mixed-use development combines luxury apartments with AAA-grade office spaces, a Hilton Garden Inn and a European-inspired high street called Legacy Yard.

Visiting the Legacy Yard Food hall, Lester, the self-confessed foodie of the group, selected The Rotisserie for dinner. Billing itself as fresh, authentic Peruvian rotisserie chicken cooked to perfection, the meal didn't disappoint!

It had been recommended that they visit the Back Yard RoofTop Bar - "Durban's most iconic setting with a cool Tiki beach vibe" - but the team decided to keep that for their next visit!

Watch Clement and Lester discussing what you should always pack when visiting Durban!

Taking a boat cruise (and confronting fears)

While Clement has revealed quite a lot about himself to his mid-morning following of The Clement Manyathela Show, what many people won't know is that he has a fear of water. You can imagine then, that it wasn't an easy decision to join the boat tour around Durban harbour! But with calm waters, the guys were soon sharing a good laugh while learning interesting facts. For example, we didn't know Durban is South Africa's biggest harbour, capable of accommodating almost 60 ships at any given time!

Chasing the sun down the Golden Mile

Built for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the spectacular Moses Mabhida stadium is home to a number of great attractions- including the Big Rush Big Swing - officially named the world’s tallest swing by the Guinness Book of Records since 14 May 2011. While the attraction normally allows one to swing out into a massive 220m arc, it is currently closed due to Covid-19 Regulations. As a result, the team spent their last morning having a good laugh on a Segway guided tour which started at the stadium precinct, but which cruised the world-famous promenade.

The team topped the morning with a rich cultural experience at South Africa in The Making historic photographic and audio exhibition...

With so much to do in this amazing city, Lester explains why Durban should be your next holiday destination!


19 November 2020 3:01 PM
by Kopano Mohlala

More from 48 Hours In Durban… Creating new memories!

lester-3jpeg

[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons

14 November 2020 10:16 AM

Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban.

Durban ocean coastline

Rediscover Durban's hidden gems this summer

10 November 2020 9:01 AM

This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.

