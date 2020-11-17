EFF plans Brackenfell protest on Friday: "We will ensure that nothing operates"
The party has vowed to "ensure that nothing operates" when they descend on the neighbourhood in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town.
"We did say that the terror attacks in Brackenfell will not go unanswered. On Friday we will descend and ensure that nothing operates", the EFF tweeted on Tuesday morning.
"They have pushed us, and they must prepare to be pushed harder", the tweet continues.
We did say that the terror attacks in Brackenfell will not go unanswered. On Friday we will descend and ensure that nothing operates.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 17, 2020
They have pushed us, and they must prepare to be pushed harder.
The WC EFF protest against racism this Friday at Brackenfell High School at 10am pic.twitter.com/uw8Hwuiia7
In another tweet, the EFF said it would teach white racists humility as it did previously in Senekal.
On Monday night, EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted a poster of the planned protest action, suggesting that he would be in attendance.
"Invitation accepted, bring it on", Malema captioned the poster.
All those white racists who have an uncontrollable desire to control the movement of Black People and dictate where we can and cannot go will be taught the humility we taught racists in Senekal— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 17, 2020
Basithathaphi isibindi esingaka sokuthatha iAfrica bayenze eyabo #EFFInBrackenfell pic.twitter.com/DhT5x9wIcg
Invitation accepted, bring it on. ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/jODfBTOGnw— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 16, 2020
Meanwhile, Brackenfell High's school governing body (SGB) has launched a High Court bid to block party members from protesting near the school.
This follows violent confrontations between EFF supporters and community members last week Monday over a private matric event that was reportedly only attended by white pupils.
RELATED: Police use stun grenades as EFF and Brackenfell residents brawl outside school
The SGB's court application was postponed on Monday and will be heard on Wednesday 2 December.
Last week, the High Court declined to grant the SGB an urgent interdict until the case was heard in full. In the interim, EFF members agreed to not disrupt any exams.
