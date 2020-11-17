EFF plans Brackenfell protest on Friday: "We will ensure that nothing operates"





The party has vowed to "ensure that nothing operates" when they descend on the neighbourhood in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town.

"We did say that the terror attacks in Brackenfell will not go unanswered. On Friday we will descend and ensure that nothing operates", the EFF tweeted on Tuesday morning.

"They have pushed us, and they must prepare to be pushed harder", the tweet continues.

In another tweet, the EFF said it would teach white racists humility as it did previously in Senekal.

On Monday night, EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted a poster of the planned protest action, suggesting that he would be in attendance.

"Invitation accepted, bring it on", Malema captioned the poster.

Meanwhile, Brackenfell High's school governing body (SGB) has launched a High Court bid to block party members from protesting near the school.

This follows violent confrontations between EFF supporters and community members last week Monday over a private matric event that was reportedly only attended by white pupils.

The SGB's court application was postponed on Monday and will be heard on Wednesday 2 December.

Last week, the High Court declined to grant the SGB an urgent interdict until the case was heard in full. In the interim, EFF members agreed to not disrupt any exams.