Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m





A two-year-old racing pigeon called “New Kim” just fetched R27.7 million (US$1.8 million) at an auction.

RELATED: Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why

Image by Thanasis Papazacharias from Pixabay.

RELATED: ‘Why I paid R5 million for a pigeon’

Last year, a four-year-old racing pigeon “Armando” set a new world record when a buyer from China bought it for US$1.48 million.

Armando was (we kid you not) known as the Lewis Hamilton of pigeons.

Online bidding for New Kim started at a mere US$200 but a “frantic bidding war" between two Chinese bidders saw the price smash all records and expectations.

“This record price is unbelievable because this is a female,” said Nikolaas Gyselbrecht, the CEO of Pigeon Auction House (PIPA), where New Kim was auctioned.

"Armando was a male. Usually, a male is worth more than a female because it can produce more offspring, more children. It's very exceptional to have a female for this price."

New Kim is not only the priciest racing pigeon ever, but also the most expensive bird ever sold.

Currently trending in "business":

Refilwe Moloto interview UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A racing pigeon from Belgium has set a new record… the most-expensive bird ever sold… The breeder is in shock… two Chinese bidders – ‘Hitman’ and ‘Super Duper’ - drove the price up… Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

Armando – the Lewis Hamilton of pigeons – became known as the Mick Jagger of pigeons, he had so many offspring! Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

New Kim’s future is not just to sit on eggs for the rest of her life; she’ll do some fluttering as well. Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 3:35].