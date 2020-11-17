W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
What is the latest regarding Airlink?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Today at 15:50
Starbucks launched in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adrian Maizey - CEO of Starbucks Southern Africa
Today at 16:10
CSA's members' council stands down, appoints minister's interim board
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Motsoaledi appears before Parliament's Home Affairs committee to explain Bushiri's managed to flee the country
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:33
The Vrygrond Christmas Box Drive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Annette VanDerBerg
Today at 16:55
Competition Giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Zuma vs Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 17:20
Worldwide measles deaths climb 50% from 2016 to 2019 claiming over 207 500 lives in 2019
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:46
The Fugard Theatres Greg Karvellas - from artistic director of the Fugard to marketer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Karvellas - Director at Contractions
Today at 18:13
Business for SA (B4SA) launched a campaign that aims to help SMEs survive the Covid-19 crisis, and help preserve jobs.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
ZOOM : Ninety One results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 18:50
R100m invested by Kagiso Capital in local tech company Alphawave
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lebogang Mosiane - COO at Kagiso Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - what investment returns you should expect locally and globally and from different asset classes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
No Items to show
W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief

17 November 2020 12:52 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Wine
SA wine industry
COVID-19
Covid-19 business relief
Wine tourism

Agriculture Dept HOD says it will safeguard the industry's permanent employment by subsidising salaries for three months.

The wine and tourism industries have taken a massive hit during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Now the Western Cape government has put aside R12 million to make available R3000 monthly payments to those in the wine tourism field.

Dr. Mogale Sebopetsa, the HOD of the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Wine Tourism Worker Support Stipend of R12million it is making available to act as a relief to those in the Cape's ailing wine tourism industry.

We've made available this R12 million to assist the wine tourism sector to safeguard their permanent employment by subsidising their salaries for three months during these important tourism calendar months.

Dr. Mogale Sebopetsa, HOD - Western Cape Department of Agriculture

It is important that we bring some relief. it was probably the one sub-sector hit the hardest during the lcokdown.

Dr. Mogale Sebopetsa, HOD - Western Cape Department of Agriculture

1,333 people will benefit from this relief, says Sebopetsa.

The funds will be distributed by Vinpro, a non-profit company that represents 2 500 South African wine producers, cellars, and industry stakeholders.

Listen to the interview below:


17 November 2020 12:52 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Wine
SA wine industry
COVID-19
Covid-19 business relief
Wine tourism

