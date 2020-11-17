W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief
The wine and tourism industries have taken a massive hit during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Now the Western Cape government has put aside R12 million to make available R3000 monthly payments to those in the wine tourism field.
Dr. Mogale Sebopetsa, the HOD of the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Wine Tourism Worker Support Stipend of R12million it is making available to act as a relief to those in the Cape's ailing wine tourism industry.
We've made available this R12 million to assist the wine tourism sector to safeguard their permanent employment by subsidising their salaries for three months during these important tourism calendar months.Dr. Mogale Sebopetsa, HOD - Western Cape Department of Agriculture
It is important that we bring some relief. it was probably the one sub-sector hit the hardest during the lcokdown.Dr. Mogale Sebopetsa, HOD - Western Cape Department of Agriculture
1,333 people will benefit from this relief, says Sebopetsa.
The funds will be distributed by Vinpro, a non-profit company that represents 2 500 South African wine producers, cellars, and industry stakeholders.
Listen to the interview below:
