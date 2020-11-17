Local travellers warned to be vigilant as cases spike along Garden Route
The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr. Keith Cloete, says coronavirus cases are rising in certain areas of George, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay, and Mossel Bay.
Dr. Cloete says provincial health authorities are concerned about local travel to and from those areas.
He's encouraged all travellers to extra vigilant when taking any trips through the province, especially as the festive season approaches.
We need to have a heightened vigilance for everybody that travels. It doesn't matter where they go to or where they come from.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Whenever you travel to an area you are potentially are taking Covid-19 to an area and you are potentially bringing Covid-19 back to an area... We need vigilance for all travel from all areas.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
The province has seen an increase in cases along the Garden Route and in certain parts of the Cape metro, Dr. Cloete explains.
The Western Cape's rolling seven-day average is 2,800. This is compared to 1,680 cases in the seven-day period prior to that.
Dr. Cloete says it's largely Covid-19 cases along the Garden Route that are contributing to the province's surge in numbers.
In the Garden Route alone, the seven-day average is 1,090. That's compared to 420 cases in the preceding seven days.
Cases in the region have almost tripled in the last two weeks, Dr. Cloete tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.
He says the increase of cases is not as exponential in the metro. In the Cape metro, the seven-day average is 1,200. In the previous seven-day period, cases were at 900.
As we're seeing Covid-19 fatigue set in, we're going into the festive season. It's as if people behave like Covid-19 is not around anymore and it's not a threat.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
We've seen a real worrying increase of cases in the whole of the Garden Route and in parts of the metro as well.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
We are on high alert. We do surveillance, we check every day where the cases are increasing. We can pinpoint it down to a neighbourhood.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
We do what we can but the complacency in behaviour is driving a surge in cases that, if we are not careful, could potentially take us back to where we were towards the latter part of May and June this year.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Dr. Cloete has urged Western Cape residents to avoid crowded places, confined spaces, and coming into close contact with other people.
He says travellers have to be especially vigilant and avoid complacency.
Listen to Dr Keith Cloete on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
CPT entrepreneur opens 'local is lekker' toy store in time for Christmas
All of the products sold at Mighty Small Kids in the CBD are ethically-made by local artisans as Kieno Kammies finds out...Read More
DBE calls on Hawks to help investigate leaked matric exam papers
The Department of Basic Education says it has tightened security and has a warning for those wanting to cheat the system...Read More
W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief
Agriculture Dept HOD says it will safeguard the industry's permanent employment by subsidising salaries for three months.Read More
EFF plans Brackenfell protest on Friday: "We will ensure that nothing operates"
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are expected to return to Brackenfell High School on Friday and they have promised to cause disruptions.Read More
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court
Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol.Read More
UCT VC says discussions are underway about extent of online learning in 2021
Officials at the University Cape Town (UCT) are in talks about how much of the academic programme will be conducted online next year.Read More
Cape Town tremor on Tuesday morning a 3.5 magnitude seismic event 60km offshore
Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains.Read More
Cries of overtrading, Mitchells Plain hawkers to march to City of Cape Town
Secretary of the Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum Shireen Abrahams says the City has not implemented effective infrastructure.Read More
Teacher's nifty invention helped colleagues record video lessons during lockdown
Ronald Kock came up with a modified way to use a cardboard box to record videos for teachers who wanted to record lessons but lacked the resources.Read More
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title
Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title.Read More