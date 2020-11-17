Local travellers warned to be vigilant as cases spike along Garden Route





The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr. Keith Cloete, says coronavirus cases are rising in certain areas of George, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay, and Mossel Bay.

Dr. Cloete says provincial health authorities are concerned about local travel to and from those areas.

He's encouraged all travellers to extra vigilant when taking any trips through the province, especially as the festive season approaches.

We need to have a heightened vigilance for everybody that travels. It doesn't matter where they go to or where they come from. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Whenever you travel to an area you are potentially are taking Covid-19 to an area and you are potentially bringing Covid-19 back to an area... We need vigilance for all travel from all areas. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The province has seen an increase in cases along the Garden Route and in certain parts of the Cape metro, Dr. Cloete explains.

The Western Cape's rolling seven-day average is 2,800. This is compared to 1,680 cases in the seven-day period prior to that.

Dr. Cloete says it's largely Covid-19 cases along the Garden Route that are contributing to the province's surge in numbers.

In the Garden Route alone, the seven-day average is 1,090. That's compared to 420 cases in the preceding seven days.

Cases in the region have almost tripled in the last two weeks, Dr. Cloete tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.

He says the increase of cases is not as exponential in the metro. In the Cape metro, the seven-day average is 1,200. In the previous seven-day period, cases were at 900.

As we're seeing Covid-19 fatigue set in, we're going into the festive season. It's as if people behave like Covid-19 is not around anymore and it's not a threat. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We've seen a real worrying increase of cases in the whole of the Garden Route and in parts of the metro as well. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We are on high alert. We do surveillance, we check every day where the cases are increasing. We can pinpoint it down to a neighbourhood. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We do what we can but the complacency in behaviour is driving a surge in cases that, if we are not careful, could potentially take us back to where we were towards the latter part of May and June this year. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Dr. Cloete has urged Western Cape residents to avoid crowded places, confined spaces, and coming into close contact with other people.

He says travellers have to be especially vigilant and avoid complacency.

Listen to Dr Keith Cloete on Today with Kieno Kammies: