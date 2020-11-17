DBE calls on Hawks to help investigate leaked matric exam papers





An investigation's underway into how a Matric exam paper found itself in the hands of learners a few hours before the scheduled examination.

The Mathematics Paper Two exam was leaked on Monday morning, just hours before it was set to be written.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit, the Basic Education department's Elijah Mhlanga says it appears the paper was leaked from within the department.

Someone became dishonest and gave it to someone who shouldn't have it before time...it's someone who clearly knew what they were doing. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Today we contacted the Hawks to help us go deeper into the investigation and follow through some of the leads we have received. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Mhlanga says it seems the papers have made their way beyond the initial two provinces:

We know that learners in Mpumalanga and KZN, are indicating that they got it. I also got a call from the Western Cape, someone saying they also received the paper via WhatsApp. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

At this stage, says Mhlanga the department cannot confirm if learners will be able to rewrite the exam.

He also says the department has tightened security and has a warning for those wanting to cheat the system:

If you try to cheat, you will be caught. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Just in: @DBE_SA says it has come under their attention that the Maths Paper 2 for the matric exams has been leaked. pic.twitter.com/M2UQkiXrrg — AlgoaFMNews (@AlgoaFMNews) November 16, 2020

Meanwhile, quality assurance organisation Umalausi says they are overseeing the department's investigation into the leak:

We are going to be receiving a report from them and agree on the way forward. Dr Mafu Ramometsi, Chief Executive Officer - Umalausi

He explains at what point the paper is declared null and void:

The paper can only be declared null and void if there is evidence that the leak is not contained. Dr Mafu Ramometsi, Chief Executive Officer - Umalausi

The difficulty with technology is that information spreads very quickly. Dr Mafu Ramometsi, Chief Executive Officer - Umalausi

Listen to both complete interviews by clicking below: