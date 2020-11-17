Reduce fraud, improve efficiency with Absa’s digital cash management solutions

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
What is the latest regarding Airlink?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Today at 15:50
Starbucks launched in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adrian Maizey - CEO of Starbucks Southern Africa
Today at 16:10
CSA's members' council stands down, appoints minister's interim board
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Motsoaledi appears before Parliament's Home Affairs committee to explain Bushiri's managed to flee the country
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:33
The Vrygrond Christmas Box Drive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Annette VanDerBerg
Today at 16:55
Competition Giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Zuma vs Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 17:20
Worldwide measles deaths climb 50% from 2016 to 2019 claiming over 207 500 lives in 2019
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:46
The Fugard Theatres Greg Karvellas - from artistic director of the Fugard to marketer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Karvellas - Director at Contractions
Today at 18:13
Business for SA (B4SA) launched a campaign that aims to help SMEs survive the Covid-19 crisis, and help preserve jobs.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
ZOOM : Ninety One results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 18:50
R100m invested by Kagiso Capital in local tech company Alphawave
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lebogang Mosiane - COO at Kagiso Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - what investment returns you should expect locally and globally and from different asset classes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
"Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud," says John Molanda (Absa Transactional Banking).

Article by Patricia Holburn.

Financial control is a critical business function. With corporate fraud increasing and difficulties introduced by remote working, it becomes even more important. “Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud,” says John Molanda, head of product at Absa Transactional Banking’s cash management team.

Molanda says over 60% of South African businesses have been victims of fraud over the past two years, according to the PwC 2020 Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey. “In most cases, fraud is committed by internal staff,” he says.

After fraud has been detected companies can investigate so they can identify and apprehend the criminal, litigate and try to recover stolen funds. But Molanda points out this can cost as much as ten times the amount of the original fraud, which for some businesses is prohibitive. Prevention is a better option.

Picture: 123rf

Integrate and prevent fraud

One of the best ways to prevent fraud is to improve financial controls by integrating business accounting systems and banking systems. This can eliminate the weaknesses in traditional banking processes and remove opportunities for fraud.

Richard Stocken, head of cash management product at Absa Transactional Banking, says that as banks invest heavily in providing secure banking systems, the weakness remains at the point when payments are introduced to the banking system. Here, there are opportunities to manipulate supplier bank details so that money is paid into a fraudster’s account.

Stocken says while companies often respond to the risk of fraud by adding more controls, integrating the business’ banking system into their accounting system is a better option.

He gives the example of account verification, which is a quick way to make sure the bank account on an invoice belongs to the issuer of the invoice.

“We find this service is not used often because it sits outside the company’s system in the banking system,” Stocken says. This means staff have to log into the banking system to perform the account verification, and it that is very difficult for a Finance Director to assure that this is done for all account changes.

“Our advice would be to integrate the verification service directly into your accounting system so that at the time you are changing supplier details incorrect banking details are automatically identified and fraudulent payments prevented.”

Molanda says business can also mitigate the risk of fraud by integrating payment functionality.

“There is a transition period between staff downloading payment files from their accounting system and uploading them into the banking system. Banking details can be changed in this transition period. If you integrate this functionality you remove the window of opportunity for fraud.”

Integration does more than prevent fraud

“Integrating and automating processes not only reduces vulnerabilities to fraud, it dramatically increases efficiency within a finance department,” Stocken says.

Absa’s cash management team recently worked with a client where the number of employee hours used to make about 1000 payments each month was reduced from 180 to 30.

“We integrated their banking directly into their accounting system, reducing the number of hours needed and freeing up four of the five employees previously used in the payments process to focus on higher value-adding activities in the business.”

Importantly, Molanda says integration is not just for big businesses.

“Integration used to be difficult and costly, something only very large companies with very large IT departments could do. Through the evolution of technology like APIs (application programming interface) the process has become a lot simpler and cheaper. We have invested significantly in API technology and can now offer our clients many integration opportunities.”

Absa has also partnered with different accounting systems and ERPs (enterprise resource planning systems) such as EPIC ERP and AJS to pre-do the work of integrating so that we are able to offer the benefit to our clients without them investing as much time and capital as would previously be necessary.”


