Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why





A racing pigeon from Belgium has set a new world record for the most-expensive bird ever sold.

R27 million?! Holy pigeon pooh!

The starting price was set at $200 but two Chinese bidders – with aliases ‘Hitman’ (the eventual winner) and ‘Super Duper’ – became embroiled in a frantic bidding war, driving the price up to $1.8 million (R27.7 million).

… The breeder is in shock… Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

In 2017, two South Africans paid R5 million for a Belgian racing pigeon which, at the time, was a world record.

Mark Kitchenbrand and Samuel Mbiza outbid a Chinese syndicate to become the owners of “Golden Prince”; described as “one of the best long-distance pigeons ever”.

We want to win at any price. Mark Kitchenbrand

Lester Kiewit asked George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation) why anyone would pay R27 million for a bird.

Racing pigeons are the racehorses of the sky… They’re the same as horses… George le Roux, President - South African National Pigeon Organisation

Her pedigree… Her great-grandmother, her father and half-sister; all of them had very good results… George le Roux, President - South African National Pigeon Organisation

