Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why
A racing pigeon from Belgium has set a new world record for the most-expensive bird ever sold.
RELATED: Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m
The starting price was set at $200 but two Chinese bidders – with aliases ‘Hitman’ (the eventual winner) and ‘Super Duper’ – became embroiled in a frantic bidding war, driving the price up to $1.8 million (R27.7 million).
… The breeder is in shock…Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
In 2017, two South Africans paid R5 million for a Belgian racing pigeon which, at the time, was a world record.
Mark Kitchenbrand and Samuel Mbiza outbid a Chinese syndicate to become the owners of “Golden Prince”; described as “one of the best long-distance pigeons ever”.
We want to win at any price.Mark Kitchenbrand
RELATED: ‘Why I paid R5 million for a pigeon’
Lester Kiewit asked George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation) why anyone would pay R27 million for a bird.
Racing pigeons are the racehorses of the sky… They’re the same as horses…George le Roux, President - South African National Pigeon Organisation
Her pedigree… Her great-grandmother, her father and half-sister; all of them had very good results…George le Roux, President - South African National Pigeon Organisation
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt
At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far.Read More
W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief
Agriculture Dept HOD says it will safeguard the industry's permanent employment by subsidising salaries for three months.Read More
Reduce fraud, improve efficiency with Absa’s digital cash management solutions
"Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud," says John Molanda (Absa Transactional Banking).Read More
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m
Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever.Read More
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court
Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol.Read More
'Business rescue' in South Africa is on steroids in 2020
Business rescue practitioners have never been this busy. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys.Read More
No more free homes from the government – Lindiwe Sisulu (Human Settlements)
The govt is ending the provision of free homes. Refilwe Moloto interviews Tertius Simmers, Provincial Human Settlements Minister.Read More
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included
If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration.Read More
Make your retirement savings last longer
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.Read More
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Parents urged to be alert to teen depression after suicide of two Gr. 11 pupils
A child behavioural therapist has encouraged parents to look out for signs of depression in their teens and keep an open dialogue.Read More
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title
Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title.Read More
[WATCH] The TV ad that had 5 women complaining about dad changing baby's nappy
The Advertising Regulatory Board decided to make a formal decision on it and did not rule against the Bayer advert.Read More
Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday
Free Access Week is from 16-20 November. SANParks has added bonus days to include the weekend at some Cape national parks.Read More
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons
Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban.Read More
Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated?
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors
Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free
Check out these events happening around The Mother City.Read More
Wendy Knowler explores: veganism, debt and motor vehicle accidents
Renowned consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler hosted an insightful hour on CapeTalk on Sunday evening.Read More
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included
If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration.Read More
More from Opinion
Make your retirement savings last longer
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.Read More
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads
Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office
Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.Read More
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…
Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy.Read More
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke)
Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
Ace Magashule arrest: 'Clear-cut, documented proof links him to asbestos deal'
"It’s a powerful moment," says Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture".Read More
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance
ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'
Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.Read More
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)
Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.Read More
More from Sport
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m
Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever.Read More
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs
That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola NtshingaRead More
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one
Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views.Read More
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study
"Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.Read More
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research
Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines.Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time'
New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future.Read More
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title
Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee.Read More
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content'
The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen.Read More
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies
The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.Read More