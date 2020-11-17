CPT entrepreneur opens 'local is lekker' toy store in time for Christmas
With the festive season just around the corner, Mums and Dads in Cape Town are being given an opportunity to help support local when it comes to filling the kids Christmas stockings.
Local entrepreneur Simone Borcherding has opened "a conscious kids store" selling items created by local small-scale designers and artisans.
Mighty Small Kids in the City Bowl aims to offer consumers an alternative to buying cheap, plastic, imported merchandise.
Borcherding joined The Kieno Kammies Show on Thursday.
It's all locally produced. Every single thing is locally produced and pretty much all made by women.Simone Borcherding, Founder - Mighty Small
Borcherding says many of the artisans they work with set up their businesses during the national lockdown.
You'd be amazed at how many people there are producing stuff.Simone Borcherding, Founder - Mighty Small
Listen to the full conversation below:
Contact details: 171a Buitenkant St, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001 Mobile: [+27 82 736 6744](tel:+27 82 736 6744)
Email: hello@mightysmall.co.za
