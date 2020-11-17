The truth must prevail - Ashley Kriel’s family hopeful after police reopen probe





The 20-year-old Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) soldier was allegedly killed by apartheid police in Cape Town on 9 July 1987.

Apartheid security policeman Jeff Benzien told the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) that Kriel died after he was accidentally shot during a scuffle.

Benzien received amnesty at the TRC in 1999 for Kriel’s murder.

However, the circumstances around Kriel's death have never been clearly established and his family has waited 33 years for justice.

Kriel's sister, Michel Assure, says their family never believed Benzien's story.

Assure says she want the truth to prevail and for the person responsible for her brother's murder to be charged and prosecuted.

We the family of Ashley welcome the reopening of the investigation into his death. We had our hopes of a successful, professional investigation raised before, only to be disappointed. Michel Assure

We hope this time that we will get the truth and that those who ended his life will be charged and convicted. Michel Assure

We have always maintained that the story from Benzien just never added up. I know that he didn't tell the truth. Michel Assure

The truth must prevail. I feel Jeffrey Benzien had his chances. If he had to come clean and repent in the first place, he had his chances. Michel Assure

Over 300 cases were referred for further investigation and possible prosecution to the NPA by TRC.

However, it is believed that political interference has been part of the reason why many TRC cases have not been prosecuted.

The murders of Dr Neil Aggett, Ahmed Timol and Nokuthula Simelane were the first three cases to be re-opened that involved the apparent murder of detainees by the former security branch.

The inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett started in the South Gauteng High Court earlier this year, but it was interrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, Assure has acknowledged the family on Anton Fransch, the MK operative who was killed on this day (17 November 1989) by police and soldiers in Athlone, Cape Town.

