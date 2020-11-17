'Join your neighbours in their Diwali celebrations rather than criticising'
Tensions ran high in a Johannesburg suburb this past weekend as neighbours clashed over celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Diwali.
Police were eventually called to the property in Northwold after resident complained about the use of fireworks.
Many non-Hindu residents voiced their concerns over the use of fireworks on social media, saying animals were suffering because of the noise.
In her recent Mail and Guardian article, attorney Maushami Chetty says that the opposition to fireworks during Diwali 'demonstrates all the features of intrusion into white space.'
She shared her thoughts with Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report:
We're coming from a history of group areas and segregation.Maushami Chetty, CEO - Aarya Legal
Chetty says that the issues that come up around Diwali are not really about animal rights:
They're more about incursions of different customs which people are not accustomed to into previously, dominantly white areas where people have no social education about how to live with people of different cultures.Maushami Chetty, CEO - Aarya Legal
The DA municipalities, and we can argue about why that is, tend to be stricter around fireworks laws.Maushami Chetty, CEO - Aarya Legal
Listen to the full conversation below:
