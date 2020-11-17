Streaming issues? Report here
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt

17 November 2020 3:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
2020 US presidential election
Joe Biden vs Donald Trump
US Presidential Election
Sheldon Adelson
Mike Bloomberg

At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far.

The 2020 US Presidential Election was the costliest election in the world’s history.

RELATED: Joe Biden’s son Hunter married South African Melissa Cohen a week after they met

It cost about R216 billion – twice as much as the US Presidential Election in 2016, and about half of Eskom’s society-crushing debt.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump spent about R28 billion on television adverts.

The Republican party raised about R15 billion from small donors while the Democrats raised about R26 billion from minor contributors.

A single donor, casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, donated R2.8 billion to Republican candidates.

Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg gave R1.6 billion to Democratic committees.

For more detail, read “The 2020 Campaign Is the Most Expensive Ever (By a Lot)” – The New York Times


