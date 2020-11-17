Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause





Anita Shapiro, Kim Fisher, Beverly May, decided that it was time to come up with "a new language for menopause" for older and bolder women.

They created a private Facebook page during the lockdown, which has now grown into a community of almost 3,000 members.

The Facebook group, which is called The Pause Chat Room, facilitates robust and honest conversations about the menopausal experience and offers support to its members.

The community discusses everything from changing health, sexuality, lack of energy, finding one's purpose, parenting adult children, and new beginnings.

Co-founder Anita Shapiro says she was frustrated by the negative portrayal of menopause as something that points to women as "old, unattractive and infertile" when she began menopause last year.

The Pause has expanded to include a website with regular blog posts, an Instagram account, and a newsletter.

They will be hosting their very first webinar event on Sunday 22 November, titled The Pause Zoom.

It started with my own personal experience. I was 51 and going through my own menopause. Anita Shapiro, Co-Founder - The Pause Chat Room

I was quite horrified in a way by how menopause is portrayed and the lack of real conversation, real guidance, and real role-modeling around menopause and women going through menopause. Anita Shapiro, Co-Founder - The Pause Chat Room

We found the language was lacking... We are still trying to develop a new language... It was difficult to find a way to talk about that's bold and proud. Anita Shapiro, Co-Founder - The Pause Chat Room

It's a space where we can pause together and reflect and after that, hopefully, empower and inspire women to move forward to something new and better for themselves. Anita Shapiro, Co-Founder - The Pause Chat Room

The Pause Zoom virtual event will take place this Sunday (22 November) from 12:30pm until 4:30pm.

Speakers include sexologist Dr Eve, author Kagiso Msimango, gynaecologist Dr Sheana Jones, mind-body coach Cornele Ellis, cannabis educator Dr Carmen James, mental health expert Dr. Laura Comrie and vaginal rejuvenation Dr. Nerina WIllkinson.

You can book your tickets on Quicket for R196 each, with exciting prizes up for grabs.

