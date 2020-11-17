Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air

17 November 2020 4:50 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Donald Trump
Joe Biden

The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January.

CapeTalk's John Maytham is putting his money where his mouth is and has raised a bet with a listener to his drivetime show over the future of the US presidency.

Maytham was responding to a Whatsapp message from the Trump-supporter which read: "John do your homework, Trump will win!".

Challenging the listener to demonstrate how confident they were the veteran broadcaster issued a bet live on air:

I'll bet you R10 000 that on the 20th January next year, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next president of the United States of America.

John Maytham, CapeTalk Drivetime host

I'll donate R10 000 to a charity of your choice if you are equally confident as I am and will donate R10 000 to a charity of my choice if indeed it is Joe Biden.

John Maytham, CapeTalk Drivetime host

I promise you, I will choose a charity that will make you squirm on your right-wing butt!

John Maytham, CapeTalk Drivetime host

Donald Trump is still refusing to concede the recent election which saw Democrat Joe Biden elected the next president of the United States.

Listen below as John Maytham issues a bet to a listener over the US presidency:


