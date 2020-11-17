Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days
Business for South Africa (B4SA) has announced a practical initiative aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) survive the current economic crisis.
One of the major headaches for SME owners is late payments and cash flow problems.
More than 50 large companies have now formally committed to paying their SME suppliers in 30 days.
The recession and Covid-19 pandemic have had a devastating impact on the approximately 2.5 million SMMEs accounting for 10.8 million jobs in the country, says B4SA.
The number of SMEs going into bankruptcy is up 50% from last year at 6.4%, according to Transunion data.
It says 260 000 jobs have been lost and another 240 000 are at risk.
With a tightening economy, the benefits of the banks’ payment holidays coming to an end, and the winding down of the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS), this is expected to rise to 10-15% of small businesses going into business failure next year, with almost a million jobs lost and at risk.Business for South Africa
The campaign is spearheaded by B4SA, the SA SME Fund and Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) and is supported by a number of other business organisations.
Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore has called on more fellow CEOs to join up.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Gore in his capacity as chairperson of the SA SME Fund.
This [late payment] has been a perennial problem but Covid has really focused our minds.Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
Small businesses are the real economy. That's where job creation happens; that's where innovation happens...Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
We created this commitment... It should be measured - we should find a way to measure it.Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
I think in a world of stakeholder capitalism... helping small business, sharing value is a crucial component. I think that this has to be a change in the way we do business.Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
Listen to Gore's insights in the audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days
More from Business
'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region
Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this month.Read More
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt
At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far.Read More
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why
Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).Read More
W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief
Agriculture Dept HOD says it will safeguard the industry's permanent employment by subsidising salaries for three months.Read More
Reduce fraud, improve efficiency with Absa’s digital cash management solutions
"Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud," says John Molanda (Absa Transactional Banking).Read More
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m
Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever.Read More
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court
Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol.Read More
'Business rescue' in South Africa is on steroids in 2020
Business rescue practitioners have never been this busy. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys.Read More
No more free homes from the government – Lindiwe Sisulu (Human Settlements)
The govt is ending the provision of free homes. Refilwe Moloto interviews Tertius Simmers, Provincial Human Settlements Minister.Read More
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included
If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration.Read More
More from Local
WCED: Brackenfell High to revise Friday's exam schedule over planned EFF protest
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says no Brackenfell High pupils in Grade 8 to 11 will write exams on Friday.Read More
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air
The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January.Read More
'Join your neighbours in their Diwali celebrations rather than criticising'
Maushami Chetty explores Diwali celebrations in South Africa in a historical context in her recent Mail and Guardian article.Read More
The truth must prevail - Ashley Kriel’s family hopeful after police reopen probe
The family of slain anti-apartheid hero Ashley Kriel says they hope that the new inquest will shed light on the true circumstances of his death.Read More
CPT entrepreneur opens 'local is lekker' toy store in time for Christmas
All of the products sold at Mighty Small Kids in the CBD are ethically-made by local artisans as Kieno Kammies finds out...Read More
DBE calls on Hawks to help investigate leaked matric exam papers
The Department of Basic Education says it has tightened security and has a warning for those wanting to cheat the system...Read More
W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief
Agriculture Dept HOD says it will safeguard the industry's permanent employment by subsidising salaries for three months.Read More
Local travellers warned to be vigilant as cases spike along Garden Route
Covid-19 numbers are climbing exponentially in the Garden Route district, the Western Cape Health Department has warned.Read More
EFF plans Brackenfell protest on Friday: "We will ensure that nothing operates"
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are expected to return to Brackenfell High School on Friday and they have promised to cause disruptions.Read More
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court
Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol.Read More