Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days





Business for South Africa (B4SA) has announced a practical initiative aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) survive the current economic crisis.

One of the major headaches for SME owners is late payments and cash flow problems.

More than 50 large companies have now formally committed to paying their SME suppliers in 30 days.

The recession and Covid-19 pandemic have had a devastating impact on the approximately 2.5 million SMMEs accounting for 10.8 million jobs in the country, says B4SA.

The number of SMEs going into bankruptcy is up 50% from last year at 6.4%, according to Transunion data.

It says 260 000 jobs have been lost and another 240 000 are at risk.

With a tightening economy, the benefits of the banks’ payment holidays coming to an end, and the winding down of the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS), this is expected to rise to 10-15% of small businesses going into business failure next year, with almost a million jobs lost and at risk. Business for South Africa

The campaign is spearheaded by B4SA, the SA SME Fund and Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) and is supported by a number of other business organisations.

Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore has called on more fellow CEOs to join up.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Gore in his capacity as chairperson of the SA SME Fund.

This [late payment] has been a perennial problem but Covid has really focused our minds. Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Small businesses are the real economy. That's where job creation happens; that's where innovation happens... Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

We created this commitment... It should be measured - we should find a way to measure it. Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

I think in a world of stakeholder capitalism... helping small business, sharing value is a crucial component. I think that this has to be a change in the way we do business. Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Listen to Gore's insights in the audio below:

This article first appeared on 702 : Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days