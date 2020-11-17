'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
SA Investment Conference hope to attract more business to the country
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacko Maree - President’s Special Investment Envoy and Chairman of Council at St Andrew's College
Today at 18:50
R100m invested by Kagiso Capital in local tech company Alphawave
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lebogang Mosiane - COO at Kagiso Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - what investment returns you should expect locally and globally and from different asset classes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days #PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up. 17 November 2020 6:27 PM
WCED: Brackenfell High to revise Friday's exam schedule over planned EFF protest Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says no Brackenfell High pupils in Grade 8 to 11 will write exams on Friday. 17 November 2020 6:26 PM
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January. 17 November 2020 4:50 PM
View all Local
W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief Agriculture Dept HOD says it will safeguard the industry's permanent employment by subsidising salaries for three months. 17 November 2020 12:52 PM
EFF plans Brackenfell protest on Friday: "We will ensure that nothing operates" The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are expected to return to Brackenfell High School on Friday and they have promised to cause di... 17 November 2020 11:40 AM
No more free homes from the government – Lindiwe Sisulu (Human Settlements) The govt is ending the provision of free homes. Refilwe Moloto interviews Tertius Simmers, Provincial Human Settlements Minister. 17 November 2020 8:45 AM
View all Politics
'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this m... 17 November 2020 5:44 PM
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far. 17 November 2020 3:09 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
View all Business
Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause A trio of women has started a growing online community with the hopes of changing the narrative around menopause. 17 November 2020 4:41 PM
Parents urged to be alert to teen depression after suicide of two Gr. 11 pupils A child behavioural therapist has encouraged parents to look out for signs of depression in their teens and keep an open dialogue. 16 November 2020 7:24 PM
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title. 16 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
View all Sport
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol. 17 November 2020 11:07 AM
It's been a rollercoaster - SA actor Phumzile Sitole on her new 'Star Trek' role South African actress Phumzile Sitole landed a new role in season three of Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye. 16 November 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title. 16 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January. 17 November 2020 4:50 PM
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far. 17 November 2020 3:09 PM
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year While Donald Trump's claims of US electoral fraud are unverified, New Zealand has a clear case of vote rigging ruffling feathers.... 15 November 2020 12:24 PM
View all World
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
View all Africa
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region

17 November 2020 5:44 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Airlink
Rodger Foster
Airlink CEO Rodger Foster

Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this month.

The privately-owned regional airline says its new passenger flights between Johannesburg and Lubumbashi are scheduled to begin from Monday 30 November 2020.

The company plans on growing into the intra-Africa arena as more markets reopen, says Airlink CEO Rodger Foster.

The airline recently rebranded from SA Airlink to Airlink after it cut ties with its former franchise partner SA Airways.

RELATED: Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers

Foster says Airlink plans on operating in both established and new destinations across Southern Africa as the countries lift travel restrictions over the coming weeks and months.

Airlink is currently active in Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, and Mozambique.

Some of the new over-border routes include Johannesburg-Maputo Johannesburg-Windhoek as well as traditional routes Johannesburg-Harare, Johannesburg-Lusaka, and Johannesburg-Gaborone.

Traditionally, Foster says about 65% of the airline's business has been in the international, over-boarder domain.

He tells CapeTalk that the airline has seen a slower response in re-developing some domestic routes, including Johannesburg-Upington, Cape Town-Upington, Johannesburg-Nelspruit, Johannesburg-Polokwane, and Johannesburg-Mthatha.

However, there has been a positive response to other routes, such as Johannesburg-Bloemfontein and Johannesburg-Kimberley.

We welcome the new era of being able to reactivate ourselves in the over-boarder context and that's what we're doing with Lubumbashi.

Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

It's gradually opening up right throughout the region. Wherever we can become active, we are active. We've been waiting for this for quite a long time.

Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

We are ambitious. We are working very hard at service delivery on the routes we are operating.

Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

As the world calms down from a Covid-19 perspective, and people start to travel again, we believe that our business will normalise back to at least 100% of what it was. That all depends on the competitive landscape.

Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

Listen to Rodger Foster in conversation with John Maytham:


17 November 2020 5:44 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Airlink
Rodger Foster
Airlink CEO Rodger Foster

More from Business

small-business-owner-entreprenuer-cafe-SMME-coffee-shop-123rf

Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days

17 November 2020 6:27 PM

#PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden Kamala Harris 123rf 123rfWorld

2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt

17 November 2020 3:09 PM

At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pigeon statue shit pixabay

Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why

17 November 2020 1:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch-wine-estate-farm-dutch-style-Cape-winelands

W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief

17 November 2020 12:52 PM

Agriculture Dept HOD says it will safeguard the industry's permanent employment by subsidising salaries for three months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cybercrime phishing scams fraud hacking 123rfcrime 123rf

Reduce fraud, improve efficiency with Absa’s digital cash management solutions

17 November 2020 12:50 PM

"Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud," says John Molanda (Absa Transactional Banking).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pigeon pixabay

Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m

17 November 2020 11:49 AM

Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BushiriinAlex0943

Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court

17 November 2020 11:07 AM

Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lifebuoy rescue drowning guard 123rf

'Business rescue' in South Africa is on steroids in 2020

17 November 2020 10:23 AM

Business rescue practitioners have never been this busy. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shacks in informal settlement in Khayelitsha township 123rf

No more free homes from the government – Lindiwe Sisulu (Human Settlements)

17 November 2020 8:45 AM

The govt is ending the provision of free homes. Refilwe Moloto interviews Tertius Simmers, Provincial Human Settlements Minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baby babies 3D Glasses Watching TV television Eating Popcorn 123rf

DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included

13 November 2020 3:14 PM

If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

older-woman-ageing-menopause-under-eye-bags-wrinkles-eye-patches-skincare-123rf

Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause

17 November 2020 4:41 PM

A trio of women has started a growing online community with the hopes of changing the narrative around menopause.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pigeon statue shit pixabay

Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why

17 November 2020 1:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Parents urged to be alert to teen depression after suicide of two Gr. 11 pupils

16 November 2020 7:24 PM

A child behavioural therapist has encouraged parents to look out for signs of depression in their teens and keep an open dialogue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video Screengrab https://www.facebook.com/billy.cowley.96

[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title

16 November 2020 2:18 PM

Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Bayer nappy advert

[WATCH] The TV ad that had 5 women complaining about dad changing baby's nappy

16 November 2020 1:32 PM

The Advertising Regulatory Board decided to make a formal decision on it and did not rule against the Bayer advert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190830-langebaan-edjpg

Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday

15 November 2020 2:57 PM

Free Access Week is from 16-20 November. SANParks has added bonus days to include the weekend at some Cape national parks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lester-3jpeg

[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons

14 November 2020 10:16 AM

Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pneumonia caused by Covid-19 123rf

Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated?

14 November 2020 8:30 AM

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yoshi the Loggerhead Turtle

Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors

14 November 2020 8:24 AM

Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

V&A Waterfront Marina Cape Town tourism 123rf 123rflifestyle

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free

14 November 2020 7:34 AM

Check out these events happening around The Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No more free homes from the government – Lindiwe Sisulu (Human Settlements)

Business Politics

Cries of overtrading, Mitchells Plain hawkers to march to City of Cape Town

Local Politics

Cape Town tremor on Tuesday morning a 3.5 magnitude seismic event 60km offshore

Local

[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air

Local World

EWN Highlights

Is there a threat from earth tremors in the WC?

17 November 2020 6:45 PM

Health minister urges authorities to identify COVID-19 super spreader sites

17 November 2020 6:05 PM

Brackenfell High reschedules Friday's exams due to planned EFF protest

17 November 2020 5:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA