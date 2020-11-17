'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region





The privately-owned regional airline says its new passenger flights between Johannesburg and Lubumbashi are scheduled to begin from Monday 30 November 2020.

The company plans on growing into the intra-Africa arena as more markets reopen, says Airlink CEO Rodger Foster.

The airline recently rebranded from SA Airlink to Airlink after it cut ties with its former franchise partner SA Airways.

Foster says Airlink plans on operating in both established and new destinations across Southern Africa as the countries lift travel restrictions over the coming weeks and months.

Airlink is currently active in Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, and Mozambique.

Some of the new over-border routes include Johannesburg-Maputo Johannesburg-Windhoek as well as traditional routes Johannesburg-Harare, Johannesburg-Lusaka, and Johannesburg-Gaborone.

Traditionally, Foster says about 65% of the airline's business has been in the international, over-boarder domain.

He tells CapeTalk that the airline has seen a slower response in re-developing some domestic routes, including Johannesburg-Upington, Cape Town-Upington, Johannesburg-Nelspruit, Johannesburg-Polokwane, and Johannesburg-Mthatha.

However, there has been a positive response to other routes, such as Johannesburg-Bloemfontein and Johannesburg-Kimberley.

We welcome the new era of being able to reactivate ourselves in the over-boarder context and that's what we're doing with Lubumbashi. Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

It's gradually opening up right throughout the region. Wherever we can become active, we are active. We've been waiting for this for quite a long time. Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

We are ambitious. We are working very hard at service delivery on the routes we are operating. Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

As the world calms down from a Covid-19 perspective, and people start to travel again, we believe that our business will normalise back to at least 100% of what it was. That all depends on the competitive landscape. Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

Listen to Rodger Foster in conversation with John Maytham: