WCED: Brackenfell High to revise Friday's exam schedule over planned EFF protest





The MEC says arrangements have been made to allow grade 12 pupils to write Physical Sciences (Physics) Paper 1 on Friday morning without disruption.

This comes after the EFF announced plans to stage a protest near the school on Friday morning.

All Grade 8 to 11 exams will be rescheduled, but the school will remain open and classes for learners will continue. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has warned the EFF that SAPS, city law enforcement services and private security will monitor the situation closely on Friday.

In a statement, MEC Debbie Schäfer slammed the EFF's planned protest as clear attempts to intimidate the school, which she says "is infringing on the rights of the learners who are writing exams, especially our matrics".

Schäfer says the EFF has only been granted permission for 100 members to protest outside the school from midday onwards.

The MEC has scheduled a meeting with the EFF provincial representatives on Thursday to discuss their concerns regarding the school.

Meanwhile, she's warned the party that its members will be arrested if they do not protest peacefully and remain off school grounds.

Schäfer has also asked Brackenfell community members not to escalate the tensions in their area.

Last week Monday, violent confrontations broke out between EFF supporters and community members over a private matric event that was reportedly only attended by white pupils.