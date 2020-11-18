'Santam must pay! Consumers in SA are protected - a win for the good guys'





On Tuesday, the Cape High Court ruled that Santam must pay the claims of lockdown-hit clients who took out “business interruption insurance” to cover losses suffered by an infectious or contagious notifiable disease.

Covid-19 is just that.

However, Santam argued that it’s the lockdown – not the pandemic – that is responsible for their clients’ business interruption.

Santam is South Africa’s largest short-term insurer.

Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchens brought the successful case to court.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Insurance Claims Africa CEO Ryan Woolley about the significance of the court ruling.

“It is now time for the sector to step up and display the ethical leadership that has been missing from their response to this crisis thus far,” said Woolley in a statement.

It shows the consumer is protected in this country… The FSCA has been excellent… there’s now the legal certainty insurers asked for… it’s a precedent-setting case… The insurers must pay! Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa

I don’t know how much longer their brand can suffer this sort of damage… there’s nothing left to debate. If they continue dragging their policyholders through the mud, making them toil and suffer… Are they going to appeal? … Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa

This is another great win for the good guys! … Let’s get this country back on track! Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa

