'Santam must pay! Consumers in SA are protected - a win for the good guys'
On Tuesday, the Cape High Court ruled that Santam must pay the claims of lockdown-hit clients who took out “business interruption insurance” to cover losses suffered by an infectious or contagious notifiable disease.
Covid-19 is just that.
However, Santam argued that it’s the lockdown – not the pandemic – that is responsible for their clients’ business interruption.
Santam is South Africa’s largest short-term insurer.
Related articles:
-
You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients
-
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
-
Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchens brought the successful case to court.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Insurance Claims Africa CEO Ryan Woolley about the significance of the court ruling.
“It is now time for the sector to step up and display the ethical leadership that has been missing from their response to this crisis thus far,” said Woolley in a statement.
It shows the consumer is protected in this country… The FSCA has been excellent… there’s now the legal certainty insurers asked for… it’s a precedent-setting case… The insurers must pay!Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa
I don’t know how much longer their brand can suffer this sort of damage… there’s nothing left to debate. If they continue dragging their policyholders through the mud, making them toil and suffer… Are they going to appeal? …Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa
This is another great win for the good guys! … Let’s get this country back on track!Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine
The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital
Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course.Read More
SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors
The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.Read More
Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days
#PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up.Read More
'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region
Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this month.Read More
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt
At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far.Read More
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why
Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).Read More
W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief
Agriculture Dept HOD says it will safeguard the industry's permanent employment by subsidising salaries for three months.Read More
Reduce fraud, improve efficiency with Absa’s digital cash management solutions
"Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud," says John Molanda (Absa Transactional Banking).Read More
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m
Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever.Read More