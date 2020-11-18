John Maytham makes guest appearance on TV talk show Tussen Ons
On Thursday evening award-winning Afternoon Drive host John Maytham sits down on the Tussen Ons couch to chat about his career, life and accomplishments.
The renowned radio broadcaster and actor will chat to presenter Tracey Lange on Tussen Ons, a weekly Afrikaans talk show on kykNET & kie.
John left full-time acting in 1990 for a career in radio journalism - the last 23 years of which have been with CapeTalk.
Earlier this year, his talk radio show was named the Best Afternoon Drive Show by the National Radio Awards.
Most recently, John performed in a one-man show, The Outlaw Muckridge, at the Baxter Studio Theatre.
It was the first live theatre production at The Baxter since the Covid-19 lockdown was implemented in March.
Don't miss John on this week's episode of Tussen Ons on Thursday 19 November at 5:30pm on DStv Channel 145.
More from Entertainment
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court
Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol.Read More
It's been a rollercoaster - SA actor Phumzile Sitole on her new 'Star Trek' role
South African actress Phumzile Sitole landed a new role in season three of Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye.Read More
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title
Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors
Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free
Check out these events happening around The Mother City.Read More
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included
If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration.Read More
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content
The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.Read More
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data
"The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]."Read More
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago
Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth.Read More
Netflix tries out its first old-fashioned (kind of), scheduled TV station
Not in the mood to decide? Netflix is going back to the future with its first TV channel with scheduled programming.Read More