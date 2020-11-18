John Maytham makes guest appearance on TV talk show Tussen Ons

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
How Social media also plays a role in the perceived increase in frequency in earthquakes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michelle Grobbelaar - Lead Competency Manager at Council For Geoscience South Africa
Today at 11:32
It Takes A Village – A Container Village Provides A Safe Haven for Children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yasmine Abrahams - Founder and Chairperson of Jabulani Community Feeding and Learning Scheme
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury-strategic concerns of the war in Ethiopia between Tigray and Federal Government
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Zondo's decision on Zuma's application to have him recused
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 12:15
CCMA trims its cases loads due to budget cuts: CWAO responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nandi Vanqa-Mgijima
Today at 12:23
Police readiness for EFF march to Brackenfell High School
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Traut
Today at 12:27
Councillor calls for cool heads
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rhynardt Bresler - ward councillor at Ward 102
Today at 12:34
Hawks: Second warrant of arrest has been issued for the Bushiris
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Colonel Katlego Mogale
Today at 12:37
Is Bushiri just as popular in Malawi?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yvonne Sundu - Journalist at The Nation newspaper (Malawi)
Today at 12:40
Rethinking drug prohibition in South Africa -
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Jane Marie Ong'olo - Head of Division for Social Welfare, Vulnerable Group & Drug Control at Africa Union (AU)
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Twitter launches tweets that vanish after 24 hours
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
Publisher Melinda Ferguson on meeting & publishing former Bosasa exec Angelo Agrizzi’s tell-all 'Inside the Belly of the Beast'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Spar reports 8.8% rise in full year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual : disruption in the diary industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paballo Makosholo - CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tokai tree poisoning sparks positive idea to plant sidewalk fruit trees for all Faine Loubser explains her passion for creating urban orchards as a movement for creating both food and community. 18 November 2020 11:10 AM
Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course. 17 November 2020 8:31 PM
Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days #PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up. 17 November 2020 6:27 PM
View all Local
SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 17 November 2020 7:16 PM
W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief Agriculture Dept HOD says it will safeguard the industry's permanent employment by subsidising salaries for three months. 17 November 2020 12:52 PM
EFF plans Brackenfell protest on Friday: "We will ensure that nothing operates" The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are expected to return to Brackenfell High School on Friday and they have promised to cause di... 17 November 2020 11:40 AM
View all Politics
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine. 18 November 2020 10:26 AM
'Santam must pay! Consumers in SA are protected - a win for the good guys' Refilwe Moloto interviews Insurance Claims Africa CEO Ryan Woolley about the significance of the court ruling against Santam. 18 November 2020 9:02 AM
'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this m... 17 November 2020 5:44 PM
View all Business
Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause A trio of women has started a growing online community with the hopes of changing the narrative around menopause. 17 November 2020 4:41 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Parents urged to be alert to teen depression after suicide of two Gr. 11 pupils A child behavioural therapist has encouraged parents to look out for signs of depression in their teens and keep an open dialogue. 16 November 2020 7:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham makes guest appearance on TV talk show Tussen Ons He's always on-air and sometimes on stage, but it's very seldom that we catch a glimpse of radio veteran John Maytham on our TV sc... 18 November 2020 11:02 AM
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol. 17 November 2020 11:07 AM
It's been a rollercoaster - SA actor Phumzile Sitole on her new 'Star Trek' role South African actress Phumzile Sitole landed a new role in season three of Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye. 16 November 2020 3:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine. 18 November 2020 10:26 AM
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January. 17 November 2020 4:50 PM
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far. 17 November 2020 3:09 PM
View all World
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
View all Africa
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

John Maytham makes guest appearance on TV talk show Tussen Ons

18 November 2020 11:02 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
John Maytham
KykNET
Tussen Ons
talk show
Tracey Lange
Afternoon Drive host
CapeTalk presenter
TV appearance

He's always on-air and sometimes on stage, but it's very seldom that we catch a glimpse of radio veteran John Maytham on our TV screens.

On Thursday evening award-winning Afternoon Drive host John Maytham sits down on the Tussen Ons couch to chat about his career, life and accomplishments.

The renowned radio broadcaster and actor will chat to presenter Tracey Lange on Tussen Ons, a weekly Afrikaans talk show on kykNET & kie.

John left full-time acting in 1990 for a career in radio journalism - the last 23 years of which have been with CapeTalk.

Earlier this year, his talk radio show was named the Best Afternoon Drive Show by the National Radio Awards.

Most recently, John performed in a one-man show, The Outlaw Muckridge, at the Baxter Studio Theatre.

It was the first live theatre production at The Baxter since the Covid-19 lockdown was implemented in March.

Don't miss John on this week's episode of Tussen Ons on Thursday 19 November at 5:30pm on DStv Channel 145.


18 November 2020 11:02 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
John Maytham
KykNET
Tussen Ons
talk show
Tracey Lange
Afternoon Drive host
CapeTalk presenter
TV appearance

More from Entertainment

BushiriinAlex0943

Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court

17 November 2020 11:07 AM

Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

phumzile-sitolepng

It's been a rollercoaster - SA actor Phumzile Sitole on her new 'Star Trek' role

16 November 2020 3:21 PM

South African actress Phumzile Sitole landed a new role in season three of Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video Screengrab https://www.facebook.com/billy.cowley.96

[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title

16 November 2020 2:18 PM

Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yoshi the Loggerhead Turtle

Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors

14 November 2020 8:24 AM

Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

V&A Waterfront Marina Cape Town tourism 123rf 123rflifestyle

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free

14 November 2020 7:34 AM

Check out these events happening around The Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baby babies 3D Glasses Watching TV television Eating Popcorn 123rf

DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included

13 November 2020 3:14 PM

If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150709telkom1.jpg

Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content

10 November 2020 7:49 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy watching movie series tv friends young women 123rf 123rflifestyle

TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data

10 November 2020 1:06 PM

"The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dad Adrian, mom Pippa, Zach Matthew, 11-year-old sister Rachel, Stella the dog

Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago

10 November 2020 12:54 PM

Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix television TV pixabay

Netflix tries out its first old-fashioned (kind of), scheduled TV station

10 November 2020 10:31 AM

Not in the mood to decide? Netflix is going back to the future with its first TV channel with scheduled programming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Santam must pay! Consumers in SA are protected - a win for the good guys'

Business

Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine

Business World

No more free homes from the government – Lindiwe Sisulu (Human Settlements)

Business Politics

[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air

Local World

EWN Highlights

Lesufi: Plans in place to mitigate taxi strike impact on matric exams

18 November 2020 10:50 AM

Fugitive Bushiris hand themselves over to Malawi authorities - report

18 November 2020 9:46 AM

Ndabeni-Abrahams tells SABC board, management to preserve jobs after protest

18 November 2020 9:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA