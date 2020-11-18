John Maytham makes guest appearance on TV talk show Tussen Ons





On Thursday evening award-winning Afternoon Drive host John Maytham sits down on the Tussen Ons couch to chat about his career, life and accomplishments.

The renowned radio broadcaster and actor will chat to presenter Tracey Lange on Tussen Ons, a weekly Afrikaans talk show on kykNET & kie.

John left full-time acting in 1990 for a career in radio journalism - the last 23 years of which have been with CapeTalk.

Earlier this year, his talk radio show was named the Best Afternoon Drive Show by the National Radio Awards.

Most recently, John performed in a one-man show, The Outlaw Muckridge, at the Baxter Studio Theatre.

It was the first live theatre production at The Baxter since the Covid-19 lockdown was implemented in March.

