Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine

Today at 11:05
How Social media also plays a role in the perceived increase in frequency in earthquakes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michelle Grobbelaar - Lead Competency Manager at Council For Geoscience South Africa
Today at 11:32
It Takes A Village – A Container Village Provides A Safe Haven for Children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yasmine Abrahams - Founder and Chairperson of Jabulani Community Feeding and Learning Scheme
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury-strategic concerns of the war in Ethiopia between Tigray and Federal Government
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Zondo's decision on Zuma's application to have him recused
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 12:15
CCMA trims its cases loads due to budget cuts: CWAO responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nandi Vanqa-Mgijima
Today at 12:23
Police readiness for EFF march to Brackenfell High School
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Traut
Today at 12:27
Councillor calls for cool heads
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rhynardt Bresler - ward councillor at Ward 102
Today at 12:34
Hawks: Second warrant of arrest has been issued for the Bushiris
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Colonel Katlego Mogale
Today at 12:37
Is Bushiri just as popular in Malawi?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yvonne Sundu - Journalist at The Nation newspaper (Malawi)
Today at 12:40
Rethinking drug prohibition in South Africa -
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Jane Marie Ong'olo - Head of Division for Social Welfare, Vulnerable Group & Drug Control at Africa Union (AU)
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Twitter launches tweets that vanish after 24 hours
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
Publisher Melinda Ferguson on meeting & publishing former Bosasa exec Angelo Agrizzi’s tell-all 'Inside the Belly of the Beast'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Spar reports 8.8% rise in full year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual : disruption in the diary industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paballo Makosholo - CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna's 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine

18 November 2020 10:26 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Kieno Kammies
Philanthropy
Dolly Parton
moderna
Barbara Friedman
vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
Barb's wire
Moderna's mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna covid-19 vaccine

The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine.

Country music icon Dolly Parton has over the decades touched untold numbers of people with hits such as “Jolene” and “9 to 5”.

She also helped bankroll research into Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, which is turning out to be more effective (94.5%) than many pundits dared to hope for.

In April, Parton donated more than R15 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The centre used that money to help Moderna develop its breakthrough vaccine.

Dolly Parton

Related articles:

Parton made headlines earlier in the year with her crusade to entertain quarantined families.

Her “Goodnight with Dolly” series featured the beautiful human reciting bedtime stories in her pyjamas every Thursday for 10 weeks.

The singer previously donated 100 million books to kids in need, perhaps the largest book-donation ever made.

"I’m just happy that anything I do can help somebody else," said Parton when asked to comment on the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine.

"When I donated the money to the Covid fund, I just wanted it to do good, and evidently it is."

“What does Dolly Parton do when she's not delivering more than 100 million books to kids who need them?” asked Washington Post’s Cathleen Decker.

“She helps finance a Covid-19 vaccine!"

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories of the day.

She’s such a generous woman! She’s a millionaire – not a billionaire – because she gives away so much money.

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


