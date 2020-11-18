'We're going to finish what we started" EFF to return Brackenfell on Friday





The EFF has promised to return to Brackenfell High School on Friday to 'finish what we started'.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Africa Melane on Wednesday the party's Melikhaya Xego said the purpose of their original visit had not been met early this month due to party members being attacked outside the school.

Wherever the EFF exists, it cannot co-exist with allegations of racism, so that is why we are going back there, to finish what we started. Melikhaya Xego, Provincial chairperson - EFF

We are going to send a clear message that there is no racism that will be alleged and shoved under the carpet under the stewardship of the EFF. Melikhaya Xego, Provincial chairperson - EFF

The party has vowed to "ensure that nothing operates" when they descend on the neighbourhood in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town.

And leader Julius Malema posted on Twitter on Monday 'Invitation accepted, bring it on.'

Tensions have flared between the EFF and parents at the school after a so-called 'whites-only' private matric ball was held at a local wine estate.

