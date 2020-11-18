Streaming issues? Report here
OUTsurance CEO: We paid Covid business interruption claims but cover has changed

18 November 2020 12:28 PM
by Qama Qukula
Insurance
outsurance
santam
COVID-19
Covid-19 business interuption claim
OUTsurance CEO
OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee
business cover

OUTsurance paid Covid-19 business interruption claims from the start of the lockdown, but it's decided to change its cover for pandemic-related claims going forward.

CEO Danie Matthee says OUTsurance has paid close to 200 business interruption claims where the policy had an extension for pandemic cover.

The insurer has set aside a reserve of R220 million for such claims.

Matthee says the company's brand and reputation is more important than fighting against claims.

However, going forward, OUTsurance has removed the cover for businesses impacted by the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and similar events.

Having learnt from this experience, I think what is disclosed to the customers around what is covered and what is not covered - and being clear that in an event like a Covid-19 event, insurance cannot bail out the economy - is important.

Danie Matthee, Chief Executive Officer - OUTsurance

We've communicated with our customers accordingly.

Danie Matthee, Chief Executive Officer - OUTsurance

On Tuesday, South Africa's largest short-term insurer Santam lost a court battle over business interruption claims.

The Western Cape High Court ruled that Santam was liable for Covid-19 claims it had rejected and refused to pay.

RELATED: 'Santam must pay! Consumers in SA are protected - a win for the good guys

Matthee says OUTsurance chose not to go down the litigation route to avoid any reputational damage or erosion of trust with its clients.

The CEO says OUTsurance has had the lowest number of complaints and a declining number of complaints with the Insurance Ombudsman over the past 10 years.

Where the pandemic extensions existed for the Covid-19 claims to be paid, we had paid those claims as early as the start of lockdown.

Danie Matthee, Chief Executive Officer - OUTsurance

Our view from the onset was that given that the policy was written in a way that it explicitly stated that losses of this nature would be covered under that extension, it wouldn't be sensible to go down that [litigation] route, and that they were in fact covered.

Danie Matthee, Chief Executive Officer - OUTsurance

For us, reputation is very important, and consequently, we made the decisions to pay the claims.

Danie Matthee, Chief Executive Officer - OUTsurance

As an insurance company, our reason for existence is to pay claims. What we sell is a promise that when the unforeseen happens or something goes wrong, we will be there for you.

Danie Matthee, Chief Executive Officer - OUTsurance

Listen to Danie Matthee in conversation with Kieno Kammies:


