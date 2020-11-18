Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper
The impact of Covid-19 on the hospitality sector is the stuff of nightmares.
There are empty beds for Africa – and therefore deals galore.
Right now, there are some deals on luxury accommodation that is unlikely to ever repeat.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed freelance writer Andrew Thompson.
He found many specials, offering of up to 70% off.
Some of the deals Thomson found:
-
Sable Alley, Botswana (Normal price: from R13 300 per person sharing, now going for R3490)
-
Angama Mara, Kenya (Normal price: from R20 000 per person sharing, now going for R50 000 for five days)
-
Jack’s Camp, Botswana (Normal price: from R28 000 per person sharing, now going for R4990)
-
Mapula Lodge, Botswana (Normal price: from R17 000 per person sharing, now going for R30 000 for eight people sharing)
-
Kwessi Dunes, Namibia (Normal price: from R10 000 per person sharing, now going for R3000).
-
Rare Earth Lodges, South Africa (Its lodges can cost up to R10 000 per person, but right now some are priced at R3350)
-
Lekkerwater Beach Lodge, South Africa (Normal price: from R6900 per person sharing, now going for half of that.)
-
andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge, South Africa (Normal price: from R10 000 per person sharing, now going for R4900)
-
The Blue Train, South Africa (Normal price: from R23 000 per person sharing, now going for R12 715)
For more detail, read “Luxury travel has never been cheaper for South Africans - here are the best deals we could find” – Business Insider South Africa
… it’s actually quite safe to go on safari… If you can afford it…Andrew Thompson, freelance writer
They’re offering really good deals on once-in-a-lifetime, bucket list experiences…Andrew Thompson, freelance writer
It’s a fascinating time to be a traveller… seeing places that are largely empty… If you can push yourself, there are experiences out there… that are now more attainable.Andrew Thompson, freelance writer
Companies such as Natural Selection or Iconic Africa… will put you in touch with lodges running specials… really good rates…Andrew Thompson, freelance writer
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
