[UPDATE] Zondo postpones ruling on Zuma's recusal application to Thursday





The commission of inquiry into state capture says Zondo will only announce his decision on Thursday at 10am.

His decision was meant to be delivered at 3pm this afternoon, after it was postponed from 10am earlier today.

However, the ruling has been postponed after Zuma submitted additional documents for Zondo to consider.

Second Media Statement about the recusal.#StateCaptureInquiry

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) says Zondo will have to apply his mind to provide and detailed and reasoned justification for his ruling, whichever way it goes.

Casac's executive secretary Lawson Naidoo argues that Zuma's recusal application is part of a broader strategy to try and collapse the state capture commission.

Whichever way he is going to decide on this matter of the recusal, he would have to apply his mind very carefully to the ruling that he makes. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

If, for example, he finds that the application has no basis and he dismisses it, we already know that Mr. Zuma and his legal team are going to take that on review in the courts. He will therefore have to make sure that he has a very reasoned, detailed ruling to justify his decision. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

If, on the other hand, he finds that there is a basis for his recusal, then he is going to have to deal with the actual remedy of Mr Zuma will then be examined by the commission, who will preside over that and how the testimony will fit in with the rest of the testimony that has been heard by the Deputy Chief Justice. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

The very fact that Mr Zuma and the Deputy Chief Justice know each other is no grounds for his recusal. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

