[UPDATE] Zondo postpones ruling on Zuma's recusal application to Thursday
The commission of inquiry into state capture says Zondo will only announce his decision on Thursday at 10am.
His decision was meant to be delivered at 3pm this afternoon, after it was postponed from 10am earlier today.
However, the ruling has been postponed after Zuma submitted additional documents for Zondo to consider.
Second Media Statement about the recusal.#StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/W3sP3JbDYm— State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) November 18, 2020
RELATED: Zuma scraping bottom of the barrel with Zondo recusal bid - Kathrada Foundation
The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) says Zondo will have to apply his mind to provide and detailed and reasoned justification for his ruling, whichever way it goes.
Casac's executive secretary Lawson Naidoo argues that Zuma's recusal application is part of a broader strategy to try and collapse the state capture commission.
Whichever way he is going to decide on this matter of the recusal, he would have to apply his mind very carefully to the ruling that he makes.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac
If, for example, he finds that the application has no basis and he dismisses it, we already know that Mr. Zuma and his legal team are going to take that on review in the courts. He will therefore have to make sure that he has a very reasoned, detailed ruling to justify his decision.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac
If, on the other hand, he finds that there is a basis for his recusal, then he is going to have to deal with the actual remedy of Mr Zuma will then be examined by the commission, who will preside over that and how the testimony will fit in with the rest of the testimony that has been heard by the Deputy Chief Justice.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac
The very fact that Mr Zuma and the Deputy Chief Justice know each other is no grounds for his recusal.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac
Listen to Lawson Naidoo on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
More from Politics
Cape Town N2 protesters left meeting, saying 'won't to listen to this nonsense'
Sub-Council 10 chair says govt's argument that a survey needs to be done to determine the basic service's budget was rejected.Read More
'We're going to finish what we started" EFF to return Brackenfell on Friday
The party has vowed to "ensure that nothing operates" when they return to the Northern Suburbs neighbourhood on Friday,Read More
SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors
The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.Read More
W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief
Agriculture Dept HOD says it will safeguard the industry's permanent employment by subsidising salaries for three months.Read More
EFF plans Brackenfell protest on Friday: "We will ensure that nothing operates"
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are expected to return to Brackenfell High School on Friday and they have promised to cause disruptions.Read More
No more free homes from the government – Lindiwe Sisulu (Human Settlements)
The govt is ending the provision of free homes. Refilwe Moloto interviews Tertius Simmers, Provincial Human Settlements Minister.Read More
Cries of overtrading, Mitchells Plain hawkers to march to City of Cape Town
Secretary of the Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum Shireen Abrahams says the City has not implemented effective infrastructure.Read More
Zuma scraping bottom of the barrel with Zondo recusal bid - Kathrada Foundation
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says Jacob Zuma is grasping at straws in an effort to play the victim as he applies for Zondo to recuse himself.Read More
'We have an open-door policy as a caring city and are always willing to talk'
CoCT hasn't yet spoken to Covid-19 informal settlement residents, but Malusi Booi hopes to have discussions going forward.Read More
No substance to Madikizela 'assassination plot' claims so far, says Helen Zille
Helen Zille, chair of the DA's federal council, says the party is investigating allegations that its Western Cape leader was involved in an assassination plot.Read More