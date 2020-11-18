Cape Town N2 protesters left meeting, saying 'won't to listen to this nonsense'
On The Wednesday Panel, Refilwe Moloto takes a deeper look at the recent protest in Khayelitsha which caused major disruptions and saw a number of buses being torched.
She chats to Patrick Mngxunyeni, the chairperson for sub-council 10, and Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager for Golden Arrow Bus Services.
Dyke-Bekker describes the violence that has been perpetrated against Golden Arrow staff.
It is a pity the City is not willing to speak or give the protesters a hearing.Patrick Mngxunyeni, Chairperson - Sub-Council 10
I wrote a letter to the mayor requesting that he avail himself this week.Patrick Mngxunyeni, Chairperson - Sub-Council 10
It is extremely difficult to manage the available budget in a way that will fulfill the demands of those occupying land illegally, he acknowledges.
There is no answer that will satisfy those land-dwellers if you are unable to respond to their demands. All they say is they have been there for six months and it can't be correct that to date they have not received basic services.Patrick Mngxunyeni, Chairperson - Sub-Council 10
He says the Human Settlement Department met with them on Friday.
It was made clear to them that in order for the Human Settlement Department to respond, they have to first conduct a survey in order to establish how many informal settlements are there, and what kind of capital would be required.Patrick Mngxunyeni, Chairperson - Sub-Council 10
He says even when this explanation was presented to the group, they refused to accept it.
In fact, they walked out of that meeting on Friday saying that they are not going to listen to this nonsense, and all that they need is basic services.Patrick Mngxunyeni, Chairperson - Sub-Council 10
The group argued that an emergency budget should be in place to deal with such situations he adds.
They are not going to accept that there is no money available.Patrick Mngxunyeni, Chairperson - Sub-Council 10
The group has threatened to strike again.
Dyke-Bekker asks if they are demanding basic services, why destroy public transport which is also a basic service?
Mngxunyeni responds saying the protesters are prepared to destroy any assets that belong to the municipality or the essential services in the community.
I know that it is wrong but I am not the one who has able to convince them...They have even threatened and have burnt our houses.Patrick Mngxunyeni, Chairperson - Sub-Council 10
He says he has tried to reason with the group not to destroy existing infrastructure and resources.
They know their violent actions are completely unacceptable but in order to get the attention from us as councilors and City of Cape Town Council, such action must happen.Patrick Mngxunyeni, Chairperson - Sub-Council 10
As a private company, Golden Arrow it is constitutionally mandated that the buses and passengers be protected by the police, she says.
We were not warned about what was going to happen on Thursday even though the police were aware of it so we went into this blind.Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow
Government needs to do its job and protect the company, she says.
We need help.Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow
Listen to the insightful discussion below:
