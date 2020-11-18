Brace yourself! Another earthquake predicted for Cape Town





"Did you feel it?" was again the question on the lips of Capetonians this week after the Mother City experienced its second recorded earthquake in two months.

Measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale the quake lasted around ten seconds and was felt by residents all across the city.

Back in September experts warned that further tremors were on the cards when a 2-magnitude earthquake was recorded approximately 1 600km offshore in Cape Town and then two smaller quakes felt in the Northern Suburbs.

But just how often are earthquakes really happening in South Africa?

CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies posed the question to Michelle Grobbelaar at the Council For Geoscience South Africa:

Across the country, during a week we record approximately 200 events. Michelle Grobbelaar, Lead Competency Manager - Council For Geoscience South Africa

These events vary in magnitude, they can be anything from a 0.5 up to a magnitude 3. We get 3's quite regularly. Michelle Grobbelaar, Lead Competency Manager - Council For Geoscience South Africa

Grobbelaar says a lot of the activity is located in the country's mining regions.

#earthquake on the coast of Cape Town.

Magnitude: 3,5

47 km from Saldanha Bay Local Municipality · 00:27#Tremor #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/VWPoNUzBU7 — SA Updates (@SA_Updates_) November 16, 2020

Yes, we do expect there to be another earthquake in the Western Cape, we just don't know when it is. Michelle Grobbelaar, Lead Competency Manager - Council For Geoscience South Africa

Following Monday's tremor, social media was awash with posts and memes about the quake, Grobbelaar says platforms like Twitter and Facebook have a role to play when it comes to

We use the information on social media to get an idea of how far it was felt. Michelle Grobbelaar, Lead Competency Manager - Council For Geoscience South Africa

That sort of information we can then take to city planning and disaster management for THEM to then incorporate into their plans. Michelle Grobbelaar, Lead Competency Manager - Council For Geoscience South Africa

Multiple earthquakes in cape Town as of late #tremor pic.twitter.com/nGSgjpB3bU — RJ (@exterminate67) November 16, 2020

Whoever said that S.A./Africa doesn't experience earthquakes was lying to us😑😑😕💀#tremor Cape Town... pic.twitter.com/rTpPFu6GRc — Love. (@LiiZuma) November 16, 2020

