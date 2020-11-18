[VIDEO] Stun grenades fired as PAC members protest near Brackenfell school
Western Cape police spokesperson Andre Traut says officers are monitoring the situation after a group of PAC supporters illegally gathered outside the school without a permit to protest.
Police used stun grenades as they escorted the PAC members towards Brackenfell Train Station, as seen in various videos posted online.
Traut says no arrest have been made.
Chaos erupted as police used stun grenades to disperse a group of PAC protesters marching towards Brackenfell High School. #Brackenfellhighschool#Brackenfell#PAC— IOL News (@IOL) November 18, 2020
Video: @henkpix / @AfriNewsAgency https://t.co/N2EylJm7IV pic.twitter.com/PJLbAZzCfc
More stun grenades were used as police escorted @MyPAConline members towards Brackenfell Train Station.#Brackenfellhighschool #Brackenfell#PAC— IOL News (@IOL) November 18, 2020
Video: @henkpix/@AfriNewsAgency https://t.co/N2EylJm7IV pic.twitter.com/3Ss6qs3xbA
The temperature is rising slightly after the police told the #PAC protesters they need a permit to go to protest at #Brackenfell High. They intended walking but have been warned against it by SAPS. PSC says everybody has a right to peaceful protest. (@itchybyte) pic.twitter.com/boHXBtPV1F— Team News24 (@TeamNews24) November 18, 2020
The chant of One Settler One Bullet precedes more song at the PAC protest over the events at Brackenfell High School. This is at Brackenfell train station. (@itchybyte) pic.twitter.com/Td91whVI1S— Team News24 (@TeamNews24) November 18, 2020
PAC protest in Brackenfell 😳 pic.twitter.com/g2DYbgXUPp— lydia van der merwe (@DerLydia) November 18, 2020
We remain unshaken they are terrorizing the PAC in Brackenfell to send the EFF a message that they will decisively deal with us.— Andi Motsepe (@AndiswaMadikazi) November 18, 2020
I’m angry we will not go backwards, forward we will go. We should carry matches and paraffin, if it means be we will baptize Brackenfell with fire! pic.twitter.com/kn7aJViyxt
Last week, clashes between EFF protesters and parents of pupils erupted outside the school over a private matric event that was reportedly only attended by white pupils.
The current protest in Brackenfell is being policed. Our police members are on the scene and have taken action.Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape
No one has been arrested as yet.Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape
RELATED: WCED: Brackenfell High to revise Friday's exam schedule over planned EFF protest
On Friday, the EFF is expected to return to Brackenfell for a planned protest.
It's understood that the EFF has only been granted permission for 100 members to protest outside the school from midday onwards.
Traut says members of the SAPS will not tolerate lawlessness and will monitor the situation closely on Friday.
He's asked community members to stay away.
Local ward councillor Rhynhardt Bresler has also urged Brackenfell residents not to interfere with protest action in the area.
We encourage the people participating in the March [on Friday] to do it peacefully and unarmed.Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape
We would also like to make an appeal to the public not to interfere with the protest.. We don't need their assistance when it comes to the policing of the protest march on Friday.Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape
Listen to the update on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
Listen to councillor Rhynhardt Bresler on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
