Today at 16:05
Open letter to former classmates at Brackenfell High
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 16:20
Geo-engineering and drought in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Romaric C. Odoulami
Today at 16:55
Airlink giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tanya May
Today at 17:05
Zondo recusal decision
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Dementia and former footballers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 17:45
"Snow" by John Banville
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Banville
Today at 18:13
SA Investment conference closes and interest rate preview
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Stavros Nicolau - Head of the Public Health Workgroup at Business for South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Spar reports 8.8% rise in full year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual : disruption in the diary industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paballo Makosholo - CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
[VIDEO] Stun grenades fired as PAC members protest near Brackenfell school Stun grenades were used as police dispersed a crowd of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) members outside Brackenfell High School on We... 18 November 2020 1:53 PM
Cape Town N2 protesters left meeting, saying 'won't to listen to this nonsense' Sub-Council 10 chair says govt's argument that a survey needs to be done to determine the basic service's budget was rejected. 18 November 2020 1:43 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
[UPDATE] Zondo postpones ruling on Zuma's recusal application to Thursday Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has again postponed his judgment on whether or not to recuse himself from the state capture inq... 18 November 2020 12:57 PM
'We're going to finish what we started" EFF to return Brackenfell on Friday The party has vowed to "ensure that nothing operates" when they return to the Northern Suburbs neighbourhood on Friday, 18 November 2020 11:52 AM
SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 17 November 2020 7:16 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
OUTsurance CEO: We paid Covid business interruption claims but cover has changed OUTsurance paid Covid-19 business interruption claims from the start of the lockdown, but it's decided to change its cover for pan... 18 November 2020 12:28 PM
Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson. 18 November 2020 12:21 PM
'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this m... 17 November 2020 5:44 PM
Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause A trio of women has started a growing online community with the hopes of changing the narrative around menopause. 17 November 2020 4:41 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world's most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets' Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'. 18 November 2020 2:12 PM
John Maytham makes guest appearance on TV talk show Tussen Ons He's always on-air and sometimes on stage, but it's very seldom that we catch a glimpse of radio veteran John Maytham on our TV sc... 18 November 2020 11:02 AM
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol. 17 November 2020 11:07 AM
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna's 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine. 18 November 2020 10:26 AM
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January. 17 November 2020 4:50 PM
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom's debt At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it's the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far. 17 November 2020 3:09 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don't run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
[VIDEO] Stun grenades fired as PAC members protest near Brackenfell school

18 November 2020 1:53 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
PAC members
Brackenfell High School
PAC in Brackenfell
Brackenfell protest

Stun grenades were used as police dispersed a crowd of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) members outside Brackenfell High School on Wednesday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Andre Traut says officers are monitoring the situation after a group of PAC supporters illegally gathered outside the school without a permit to protest.

Police used stun grenades as they escorted the PAC members towards Brackenfell Train Station, as seen in various videos posted online.

Traut says no arrest have been made.

Last week, clashes between EFF protesters and parents of pupils erupted outside the school over a private matric event that was reportedly only attended by white pupils.

The current protest in Brackenfell is being policed. Our police members are on the scene and have taken action.

Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape

No one has been arrested as yet.

Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape

RELATED: WCED: Brackenfell High to revise Friday's exam schedule over planned EFF protest

On Friday, the EFF is expected to return to Brackenfell for a planned protest.

It's understood that the EFF has only been granted permission for 100 members to protest outside the school from midday onwards.

Traut says members of the SAPS will not tolerate lawlessness and will monitor the situation closely on Friday.

He's asked community members to stay away.

Local ward councillor Rhynhardt Bresler has also urged Brackenfell residents not to interfere with protest action in the area.

We encourage the people participating in the March [on Friday] to do it peacefully and unarmed.

Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape

We would also like to make an appeal to the public not to interfere with the protest.. We don't need their assistance when it comes to the policing of the protest march on Friday.

Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape

Listen to the update on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:

Listen to councillor Rhynhardt Bresler on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:


More from Local

201112-khayelitsha-bus-edjpg

Cape Town N2 protesters left meeting, saying 'won't to listen to this nonsense'

18 November 2020 1:43 PM

Sub-Council 10 chair says govt's argument that a survey needs to be done to determine the basic service's budget was rejected.

Read More arrow_forward

bush

South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape

18 November 2020 1:42 PM

Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu.

Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD city centre downtown 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Brace yourself! Another earthquake predicted for Cape Town

18 November 2020 1:30 PM

CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies got the latest on the likelihood of another earthquake in Cape Town from expert Michelle Grobbelaar.

Read More arrow_forward

201110-brackenfell-edjpg

'We're going to finish what we started" EFF to return Brackenfell on Friday

18 November 2020 11:52 AM

The party has vowed to "ensure that nothing operates" when they return to the Northern Suburbs neighbourhood on Friday,

Read More arrow_forward

fruit-treesjpg

Tokai tree poisoning sparks positive idea to plant sidewalk fruit trees for all

18 November 2020 11:10 AM

Faine Loubser explains her passion for creating urban orchards as a movement for creating both food and community.

Read More arrow_forward

tech-handshakejpg

Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital

17 November 2020 8:31 PM

Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course.

Read More arrow_forward

small-business-owner-entreprenuer-cafe-SMME-coffee-shop-123rf

Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days

17 November 2020 6:27 PM

#PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up.

Read More arrow_forward

Brackenfell High School

WCED: Brackenfell High to revise Friday's exam schedule over planned EFF protest

17 November 2020 6:26 PM

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says no Brackenfell High pupils in Grade 8 to 11 will write exams on Friday.

Read More arrow_forward

jmjpg

[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air

17 November 2020 4:50 PM

The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January.

Read More arrow_forward

Fireworks

'Join your neighbours in their Diwali celebrations rather than criticising'

17 November 2020 3:59 PM

Maushami Chetty explores Diwali celebrations in South Africa in a historical context in her recent Mail and Guardian article.

Read More arrow_forward

Brace yourself! Another earthquake predicted for Cape Town

Local

Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper

Business Lifestyle

[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Hawks confirm more arrest warrants issued against Bushiris

18 November 2020 3:10 PM

NTA & associates: We are waging war on the Transport Minister

18 November 2020 3:05 PM

2020 academic year will go down as the most challenging, says Motshekga

18 November 2020 2:10 PM

