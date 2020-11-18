[VIDEO] Stun grenades fired as PAC members protest near Brackenfell school





Western Cape police spokesperson Andre Traut says officers are monitoring the situation after a group of PAC supporters illegally gathered outside the school without a permit to protest.

Police used stun grenades as they escorted the PAC members towards Brackenfell Train Station, as seen in various videos posted online.

Traut says no arrest have been made.

The temperature is rising slightly after the police told the #PAC protesters they need a permit to go to protest at #Brackenfell High. They intended walking but have been warned against it by SAPS. PSC says everybody has a right to peaceful protest. (@itchybyte) pic.twitter.com/boHXBtPV1F — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) November 18, 2020

The chant of One Settler One Bullet precedes more song at the PAC protest over the events at Brackenfell High School. This is at Brackenfell train station. (@itchybyte) pic.twitter.com/Td91whVI1S — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) November 18, 2020

PAC protest in Brackenfell 😳 pic.twitter.com/g2DYbgXUPp — lydia van der merwe (@DerLydia) November 18, 2020

We remain unshaken they are terrorizing the PAC in Brackenfell to send the EFF a message that they will decisively deal with us.



I’m angry we will not go backwards, forward we will go. We should carry matches and paraffin, if it means be we will baptize Brackenfell with fire! pic.twitter.com/kn7aJViyxt — Andi Motsepe (@AndiswaMadikazi) November 18, 2020

Last week, clashes between EFF protesters and parents of pupils erupted outside the school over a private matric event that was reportedly only attended by white pupils.

The current protest in Brackenfell is being policed. Our police members are on the scene and have taken action. Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape

No one has been arrested as yet. Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape

On Friday, the EFF is expected to return to Brackenfell for a planned protest.

It's understood that the EFF has only been granted permission for 100 members to protest outside the school from midday onwards.

Traut says members of the SAPS will not tolerate lawlessness and will monitor the situation closely on Friday.

He's asked community members to stay away.

Local ward councillor Rhynhardt Bresler has also urged Brackenfell residents not to interfere with protest action in the area.

We encourage the people participating in the March [on Friday] to do it peacefully and unarmed. Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape

We would also like to make an appeal to the public not to interfere with the protest.. We don't need their assistance when it comes to the policing of the protest march on Friday. Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS Western Cape

