South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape





Self-proclaimed “prophet” Shepherd Bushiri fled to Malawi last week in breach of bail conditions.

Bushiri is wanted in South Africa on fraud and on money-laundering charges.

He was arrested in Malawi early on Wednesday.

Shepherd Bushiri's supporters outside court. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Bushiri is known for his opulent lifestyle and for performing what his many followers claim are miracles.

He made his fortune through donations by his followers of the Enlightened Christian Gathering.

Members of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) came out in support of self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife Mary Bushiri, who appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 21 October 2020 on fraud and money laundering charges. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

"The prophet and his wife handed themselves over to the police when they got wind of their impending arrest," Malawian police spokesperson James Kadadzera said in a statement.

Bushiri claims he fled to Malawi because he believes he won’t get a fair trial in South Africa.

It is unclear how he managed to leave the country.

Some reports have it that he was smuggled out of South Africa using Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera chartered jet.

Some South African politicians claim that Bushiri financed Chakwera’s presidential campaign.

Lester Kiewit asked Malawian journalist (The Nation) Yvonne Sundu if Bushiri is also popular in her country.

Malawi is not looking at the issue [as a diplomatic rift] … They look at it as two individuals against the South African government not Malawi against South Africa… Yvonne Sundu, journalist - The Nation

If Malawi is not being forthright, it’ll lead to a diplomatic rift. Yvonne Sundu, journalist - The Nation

He has a following in Malawi, but it doesn’t compare to his following in South Africa… Yvonne Sundu, journalist - The Nation

South Africa’s borders are porous… Malawians are not surprised [that Bushiri fled South Africa] … Yvonne Sundu, journalist - The Nation

