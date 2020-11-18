Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets'





Social media platform Twitter has rolled out its latest feature.

The microblogging and social networking site has launched 'Fleets' - Tweets which automatically disappear after 24 hours.

CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit got the lowdown from communication and media expert Nazareen Ebrahim.

Ebrahim says multimedia messaging app SnapChat paved the way for this type of content:

Having a limited period of time of the lifespan of a particular piece of content that someone's put out. Nazareen Ebrahim, Communications & Media Specialist/CEO - Socially Acceptable

That duration has given people a new lease of life on how they story tell their way every day. Nazareen Ebrahim, Communications & Media Specialist/CEO - Socially Acceptable

If social media networks are not innovating, they are replicating. Nazareen Ebrahim, Communications & Media Specialist/CEO - Socially Acceptable

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah.



We have a place for that now—Fleets!



Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH — Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

But according to Ebrahim, not everyone's on board with the new feature:

I think everyone I've seen online and in the community itself of digital marketers putting their heads in their hands and saying 'why, why are you doing this?' Nazareen Ebrahim, Communications & Media Specialist/CEO - Socially Acceptable

So why IS Twitter doing this?

They want to give people a space, the lurkers of the online world, who watch but don't say anything for fear of being flamed... Nazareen Ebrahim, Communications & Media Specialist/CEO - Socially Acceptable

Click below to find out how to send a Fleet on Twitter: