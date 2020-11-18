Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:05
Open letter to former classmates at Brackenfell High
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 16:20
Geo-engineering and drought in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Romaric C. Odoulami
Today at 16:55
Airlink giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tanya May
Today at 17:05
Zondo recusal decision
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Dementia and former footballers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 17:45
"Snow" by John Banville
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Banville
Today at 18:13
SA Investment conference closes and interest rate preview
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Stavros Nicolau - Head of the Public Health Workgroup at Business for South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Spar reports 8.8% rise in full year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual : disruption in the diary industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paballo Makosholo - CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEO] Stun grenades fired as PAC members protest near Brackenfell school Stun grenades were used as police dispersed a crowd of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) members outside Brackenfell High School on We... 18 November 2020 1:53 PM
Cape Town N2 protesters left meeting, saying 'won't to listen to this nonsense' Sub-Council 10 chair says govt's argument that a survey needs to be done to determine the basic service's budget was rejected. 18 November 2020 1:43 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Local
[UPDATE] Zondo postpones ruling on Zuma's recusal application to Thursday Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has again postponed his judgment on whether or not to recuse himself from the state capture inq... 18 November 2020 12:57 PM
'We're going to finish what we started" EFF to return Brackenfell on Friday The party has vowed to "ensure that nothing operates" when they return to the Northern Suburbs neighbourhood on Friday, 18 November 2020 11:52 AM
SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 17 November 2020 7:16 PM
View all Politics
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
OUTsurance CEO: We paid Covid business interruption claims but cover has changed OUTsurance paid Covid-19 business interruption claims from the start of the lockdown, but it's decided to change its cover for pan... 18 November 2020 12:28 PM
Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson. 18 November 2020 12:21 PM
View all Business
'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this m... 17 November 2020 5:44 PM
Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause A trio of women has started a growing online community with the hopes of changing the narrative around menopause. 17 November 2020 4:41 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
View all Sport
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets' Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'. 18 November 2020 2:12 PM
John Maytham makes guest appearance on TV talk show Tussen Ons He's always on-air and sometimes on stage, but it's very seldom that we catch a glimpse of radio veteran John Maytham on our TV sc... 18 November 2020 11:02 AM
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol. 17 November 2020 11:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine. 18 November 2020 10:26 AM
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January. 17 November 2020 4:50 PM
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far. 17 November 2020 3:09 PM
View all World
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets'

18 November 2020 2:12 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Twitter
Social media
Fleets

Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'.

Social media platform Twitter has rolled out its latest feature.

The microblogging and social networking site has launched 'Fleets' - Tweets which automatically disappear after 24 hours.

CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit got the lowdown from communication and media expert Nazareen Ebrahim.

Ebrahim says multimedia messaging app SnapChat paved the way for this type of content:

Having a limited period of time of the lifespan of a particular piece of content that someone's put out.

Nazareen Ebrahim, Communications & Media Specialist/CEO - Socially Acceptable

That duration has given people a new lease of life on how they story tell their way every day.

Nazareen Ebrahim, Communications & Media Specialist/CEO - Socially Acceptable

If social media networks are not innovating, they are replicating.

Nazareen Ebrahim, Communications & Media Specialist/CEO - Socially Acceptable

But according to Ebrahim, not everyone's on board with the new feature:

I think everyone I've seen online and in the community itself of digital marketers putting their heads in their hands and saying 'why, why are you doing this?'

Nazareen Ebrahim, Communications & Media Specialist/CEO - Socially Acceptable

So why IS Twitter doing this?

They want to give people a space, the lurkers of the online world, who watch but don't say anything for fear of being flamed...

Nazareen Ebrahim, Communications & Media Specialist/CEO - Socially Acceptable

Click below to find out how to send a Fleet on Twitter:


18 November 2020 2:12 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Twitter
Social media
Fleets

More from World

Dolly Parton wide 123rf

Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine

18 November 2020 10:26 AM

The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jmjpg

[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air

17 November 2020 4:50 PM

The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden Kamala Harris 123rf 123rfWorld

2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt

17 November 2020 3:09 PM

At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

north-island-brown-kiwijpg

New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year

15 November 2020 12:24 PM

While Donald Trump's claims of US electoral fraud are unverified, New Zealand has a clear case of vote rigging ruffling feathers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coffin funeral 123rf

Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out

12 November 2020 9:06 AM

UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Statue of Liberty wearing a surgical mask US USA American flag covid-19 123rf

US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high

11 November 2020 3:29 PM

More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vaccine-trial-study-science-vaccination-medicine-123rf

What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

11 November 2020 1:38 PM

Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screengrab golfer Jon Rahm hole-in-one at practice week The US Masters

[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one

11 November 2020 10:48 AM

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President-elect-Joe-Biden-US-Politics-America-Unites-States-123rf

Joe Biden’s son Hunter married South African Melissa Cohen a week after they met

10 November 2020 3:40 PM

US President-elect Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law is a Johannesburger, reports Helena Wasserman (Business Insider SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American flag dagga cannabis marijuana 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rfWorld

Dagga won the US election by a landslide

10 November 2020 11:39 AM

Some of the most socially conservative states in the US voted for dagga to be legal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

john-maytham-tussen-ons-5jpg

John Maytham makes guest appearance on TV talk show Tussen Ons

18 November 2020 11:02 AM

He's always on-air and sometimes on stage, but it's very seldom that we catch a glimpse of radio veteran John Maytham on our TV screens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BushiriinAlex0943

Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court

17 November 2020 11:07 AM

Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

phumzile-sitolepng

It's been a rollercoaster - SA actor Phumzile Sitole on her new 'Star Trek' role

16 November 2020 3:21 PM

South African actress Phumzile Sitole landed a new role in season three of Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video Screengrab https://www.facebook.com/billy.cowley.96

[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title

16 November 2020 2:18 PM

Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yoshi the Loggerhead Turtle

Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors

14 November 2020 8:24 AM

Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

V&A Waterfront Marina Cape Town tourism 123rf 123rflifestyle

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free

14 November 2020 7:34 AM

Check out these events happening around The Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baby babies 3D Glasses Watching TV television Eating Popcorn 123rf

DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included

13 November 2020 3:14 PM

If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150709telkom1.jpg

Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content

10 November 2020 7:49 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy watching movie series tv friends young women 123rf 123rflifestyle

TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data

10 November 2020 1:06 PM

"The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dad Adrian, mom Pippa, Zach Matthew, 11-year-old sister Rachel, Stella the dog

Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago

10 November 2020 12:54 PM

Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Brace yourself! Another earthquake predicted for Cape Town

Local

Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper

Business Lifestyle

[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Hawks confirm more arrest warrants issued against Bushiris

18 November 2020 3:10 PM

NTA & associates: We are waging war on the Transport Minister

18 November 2020 3:05 PM

2020 academic year will go down as the most challenging, says Motshekga

18 November 2020 2:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA