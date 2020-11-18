NMB metro cops bust 1,500 partygoers and not a single mask in sight, Mkhize told





Minister Mkhize has been visiting the Eastern Cape following a number of cluster outbreaks in the province.

He's received various reports from several Eastern Cape municipalities as well as from the provincial health department.

On a walkabout of the revamped ward at Livingstone Hospital. #ECVisit17November pic.twitter.com/HsCFpveMkA — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 17, 2020

Nelson Mandela Bay has been identified as one of the worst affected areas, with a rising number of Covid-19 infections attributed to parties.

Mkhize was shown pictures of taverns, street parties and festivals where Covid-19 regulations were not being adhered to.

In a report made to Mkhize, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s metro police claim they found 1,500 revellers, none of whom were wearing masks, at a cramped party venue in the city.

Metro police contributed to a presentation on the state of a massive coronavirus outbreak in the area, according to Maverick Citizen, a section of the Daily Maverick.

Maverick Citizen journalist Estelle Ellis reports that metro police closed down a number of nightime drinking spots in Port Elizabeth this month due to non-compliance.

RELATED: No more state ICU beds in Nelson Mandela Bay as Covid-19 cases climb

Last week, Ellis reported that Nelson Mandela Bay's public healthcare sector had run out of ICU bed capacity.

The metro, which includes Port Elizabeth, Uitenhage and Despatch, on Tuesday 17 November had 4,324 active cases, according to Maverick Citizen.

There were presentations to explain the problem to him [Dr Zweli Mkhize] yesterday [Tuesday]. Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen

There was quite a chilling account from the metro police in the city who said that they were doing their rounds and they found this nightclub with 1,000 people inside and 500 people outside - no masks, no social distancing and lots of booze. Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen

Some nurses suggest that Covid-19 patients are reluctant to fess up about attending an event or social gathering where they may have contracted the virus.

At the same time, Ellis says health authorities have become vague about identifying the source of Covid-19 cluster outbreaks or "superspreader events" in the metro.

In general, they have identified parties... Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen

At the beginning of the pandemic, they were quite quick to identify certain funerals that were the start of the pandemic in Nelson Mandela Bay. But since then they have become a bit vague. Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen

From official channels... None of the big parties are mentioned. Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen

