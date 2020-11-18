NMB metro cops bust 1,500 partygoers and not a single mask in sight, Mkhize told
Minister Mkhize has been visiting the Eastern Cape following a number of cluster outbreaks in the province.
He's received various reports from several Eastern Cape municipalities as well as from the provincial health department.
On a walkabout of the revamped ward at Livingstone Hospital. #ECVisit17November pic.twitter.com/HsCFpveMkA— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 17, 2020
Nelson Mandela Bay has been identified as one of the worst affected areas, with a rising number of Covid-19 infections attributed to parties.
Mkhize was shown pictures of taverns, street parties and festivals where Covid-19 regulations were not being adhered to.
In a report made to Mkhize, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s metro police claim they found 1,500 revellers, none of whom were wearing masks, at a cramped party venue in the city.
Metro police contributed to a presentation on the state of a massive coronavirus outbreak in the area, according to Maverick Citizen, a section of the Daily Maverick.
Maverick Citizen journalist Estelle Ellis reports that metro police closed down a number of nightime drinking spots in Port Elizabeth this month due to non-compliance.
RELATED: No more state ICU beds in Nelson Mandela Bay as Covid-19 cases climb
Last week, Ellis reported that Nelson Mandela Bay's public healthcare sector had run out of ICU bed capacity.
The metro, which includes Port Elizabeth, Uitenhage and Despatch, on Tuesday 17 November had 4,324 active cases, according to Maverick Citizen.
There were presentations to explain the problem to him [Dr Zweli Mkhize] yesterday [Tuesday].Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen
There was quite a chilling account from the metro police in the city who said that they were doing their rounds and they found this nightclub with 1,000 people inside and 500 people outside - no masks, no social distancing and lots of booze.Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen
Some nurses suggest that Covid-19 patients are reluctant to fess up about attending an event or social gathering where they may have contracted the virus.
At the same time, Ellis says health authorities have become vague about identifying the source of Covid-19 cluster outbreaks or "superspreader events" in the metro.
In general, they have identified parties...Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen
At the beginning of the pandemic, they were quite quick to identify certain funerals that were the start of the pandemic in Nelson Mandela Bay. But since then they have become a bit vague.Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen
From official channels... None of the big parties are mentioned.Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Brackenfell saga shows there are young South Africans who hold extreme views
News24 Editor Adriaan Basson says he is dismayed and concerned by the extreme views held by some young people in South Africa.Read More
[VIDEO] Stun grenades fired as PAC members protest near Brackenfell school
Stun grenades were used as police dispersed a crowd of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) members outside Brackenfell High School on Wednesday.Read More
Cape Town N2 protesters left meeting, saying 'won't to listen to this nonsense'
Sub-Council 10 chair says govt's argument that a survey needs to be done to determine the basic service's budget was rejected.Read More
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape
Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu.Read More
Brace yourself! Another earthquake predicted for Cape Town
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies got the latest on the likelihood of another earthquake in Cape Town from expert Michelle Grobbelaar.Read More
'We're going to finish what we started" EFF to return Brackenfell on Friday
The party has vowed to "ensure that nothing operates" when they return to the Northern Suburbs neighbourhood on Friday,Read More
Tokai tree poisoning sparks positive idea to plant sidewalk fruit trees for all
Faine Loubser explains her passion for creating urban orchards as a movement for creating both food and community.Read More
Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital
Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course.Read More
Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days
#PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up.Read More
WCED: Brackenfell High to revise Friday's exam schedule over planned EFF protest
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says no Brackenfell High pupils in Grade 8 to 11 will write exams on Friday.Read More