No Items to show
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa

A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.

Every week on a Wednesday, Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

He usually takes questions from listeners.

Related articles:

Question (from John in Paarl):

I’m considering getting a small second car.

I like the VW Up, but I've also been looking at the Suzuki Celerio and Toyota Aygo.

I don't mind second-hand either.

Thanks!

A new Suzuki Celerio costs R136 900, making it the most affordable car in South Africa.

Answer:

De Siena reckons any of the cars mentioned by John should be good buys.

Having said that; he seems to prefer Suzuki, mentioning a second-hand Baleno as a good alternative to the new cars looked at by John.

If safety – not driving pleasure – is what you’re after, then you can hardly beat the Toyota Aygo.

All of those cars are good choices. Suzuki, being small car specialists, offers a lot of cars in that range… The Swift, Ignis, the Celerio, the Baleno…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

A second-hand Baleno is a fantastic purchase. One of the best value cars on the road at the moment…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

The Toyota Aygo is not my favourite, but it outshines the rest in terms of safety equipment. It’s one of the only cars in that segment with electronic stability control. It has four airbags with an option of six… It feels a bit like a tin can… built to a prize. It wouldn’t be my choice…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 11:12].


