Is legalising drugs the answer to SA's substance abuse problem?





The Institute of Social Securities on Wednesday launched a report on rethinking drug prohibition in South Africa.

It says South Africa’s prohibitionist and punitive response to drugs has not reduced the supply, demand or harms related to their use and trade.

The criminalisation of people who use drugs is a massive burden on the criminal justice system and a barrier to improving livelihoods in affected communities.

The African Union's Dr Jane Marie Ong'olo joined Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report to talk about a way forward.

The strategy must be balanced, integrated, and comprehensive... Dr Jane Marie Ong'olo, Head of Division for Social Welfare, Vulnerable Groups & Drug Control - Africa Union (AU)

In that regard, there is a pillar that addresses the reduction of demand and therefore proposing comprehensive drug abuse prevention treatment and also reducing the harm associated with drug use. Dr Jane Marie Ong'olo, Head of Division for Social Welfare, Vulnerable Groups & Drug Control - Africa Union (AU)

