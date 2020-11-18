'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference'
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed participants at South Africa's Investment Conference on Wednesday.
It's the third conference since he announced an ambitious drive in April 2018 to secure R1.2 trillion in additional investments over a five-year period.
The president was positive about revitalising an ailing economy further battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"With your support, we are firmly on the road to recovery" he said.
With your support, we are firmly on the road to recovery.#SAIC2020 #InvestSA 🇿🇦 https://t.co/QIfnJjFNql
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolaou, senior executive (Strategic Trade Development) at the Aspen Pharmacare Group.
He reports back on a pledge made by Aspen at the inaugural Investment Conference two years ago.
We were able to turn what was a pledge at the time into reality. The R3.4 billion investment has been concluded. We are in production and will be supplying our first anaesthetics for world markets as early as January.Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive - Aspen Pharmacare Group
I think it was a demonstration of how some of these pledges can be turned into reality but also, more importantly, how investors who invest in South Africa can get things done in double-quick time...Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive - Aspen Pharmacare Group
... and look to make a difference to both economic growth and of course the recovery plan that the president is so focused on.Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive - Aspen Pharmacare Group
Nicolaou also heads the Public Health Workgroup at Business for South Africa.
Wearing that hat, he comments on whether an investment conference should have been held this year in the first place.
We haven't attracted much investment this year... but you have to also demonstrate to investors that you are constantly re-enabling the environment to make it a lot easier for investors to come and invest in our country.Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive - Aspen Pharmacare Group
That's the message I took home today - that there is a committed effort to make this a more enabling environment.Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive - Aspen Pharmacare Group
We've been hammered for the past decade; confidence levels are very low and I think these types of gatherings do play some role in re-stimulating some confidence-building measures.Stavros Nicolaou, Senior executive - Aspen Pharmacare Group
He is also feeling more upbeat after a "necessary" investment conference says Alexander Forbes' Mhlanga.
The chief economist reels off examples of investment figures that have been confirmed.
If we just listen to what was said today by the president, just taking stock of the investments... We have seen mining and beneficiation at R63 billion - these are now actual investments, no longer commitments... and many other sectors...Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Combined, the president records 25% of what was committed over the last two years has been actualised.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
