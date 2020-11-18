Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Brackenfell saga shows there are young South Africans who hold extreme views News24 Editor Adriaan Basson says he is dismayed and concerned by the extreme views held by some young people in South Africa. 18 November 2020 5:28 PM
NMB metro cops bust 1,500 partygoers and not a single mask in sight, Mkhize told A presentation made to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed the extent of Covid-19 non-compliance at street parties and nightc... 18 November 2020 4:27 PM
[VIDEO] Stun grenades fired as PAC members protest near Brackenfell school Stun grenades were used as police dispersed a crowd of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) members outside Brackenfell High School on We... 18 November 2020 1:53 PM
View all Local
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference' Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou. 18 November 2020 7:37 PM
'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning. 18 November 2020 6:39 PM
Cape Town N2 protesters left meeting, saying 'won't to listen to this nonsense' Sub-Council 10 chair says govt's argument that a survey needs to be done to determine the basic service's budget was rejected. 18 November 2020 1:43 PM
View all Politics
Heineken's KZN expansion on ice, but investment in Sedibeng brewery continues We made a commitment to the president and we will execute it! Heineken SA's Gerrit van Loo on continued investment in SA. 18 November 2020 8:48 PM
Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor. 18 November 2020 8:17 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
View all Business
Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson. 18 November 2020 12:21 PM
'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this m... 17 November 2020 5:44 PM
Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause A trio of women has started a growing online community with the hopes of changing the narrative around menopause. 17 November 2020 4:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
View all Sport
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets' Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'. 18 November 2020 2:12 PM
John Maytham makes guest appearance on TV talk show Tussen Ons He's always on-air and sometimes on stage, but it's very seldom that we catch a glimpse of radio veteran John Maytham on our TV sc... 18 November 2020 11:02 AM
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol. 17 November 2020 11:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine. 18 November 2020 10:26 AM
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January. 17 November 2020 4:50 PM
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far. 17 November 2020 3:09 PM
View all World
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
View all Africa
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results

18 November 2020 8:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Spar
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Spar Tops
Spar Group
grocery retail sector
Graham O'Connor
company results
COVID-19

The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor.

The Spar Group has reported a 13.5% increase in turnover to R124.3bn for the year ended September 2020.

Spar Southern Africa turnover rose 5.8% to R78.6 billion.

“Although we saw large volume increases for groceries and health and beauty categories, these volumes were largely offset by the loss of liquor and cigarette sales due to the trading ban on these categories.”

RELATED: Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'

Headline earnings rose 0.5% to R2.18bn.

Spar has increased its total dividend for FY20 by 8.1% to 865c per share.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Spar Group CEO, Graham O'Connor.

We were really buoyed by international business.

Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

Ireland was very strong again... In Switzerland... an outstanding result...

Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

In South Africa he says, Spar held its own in tough circumstances.

Despite alcohol and cigarettes not being for sale, our groceries and our fresh produce and our butcheries had very good turnover growth.

Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

The market got bigger because takeaways and restaurants were closed.

Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

We were also fortunate because we had the inside track - our international Spar businesses could tell us what was going on with the pandemic so we were ahead of the curve.

Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

Listen to O'Connor discussing Spar's future plans:


This article first appeared on 702 : Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results


18 November 2020 8:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Spar
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Spar Tops
Spar Group
grocery retail sector
Graham O'Connor
company results
COVID-19

