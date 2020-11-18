'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling





Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has postponed his ruling, again, on Jacob Zuma's bid to get him to recuse himself from the state capture inquiry.

Zondo is now set to announce his decision at 10 am on Thursday.

Former president Zuma accuses Zondo of not being honest about their long-term "close personal relationship".

“This morning, Mr Zuma furnished the commission with a statement/affidavit which the chairperson needs to consider. In the light of this, the chairperson will no longer deliver the ruling at 3pm but will do so at 10am tomorrow,” reads a statement issued by the commission secretary.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

The statement from the former president has probably thrown a spanner in the works in the sense that he seems to have latched on to the statement that was made by the deputy Chief Justice where he was clarifying what he thought was his version of their relationship. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

The deputy Chief Justice has made his own assertion... and the former president disagrees with that and he goes on and on about why he disagrees with that version. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

What she takes from the statement says Ngatane, is that Zuma is saying Zondo himself cannot be the person who decides whether or not this can be a factor in his impartiality as chairperson of the commission.

