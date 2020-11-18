'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The Cannabis Vexpo (Virtual Expo)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Silas Howarth - President: The Cannabis Expo
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "The power of prosperity perspective".
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Casey Czuj
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Brackenfell saga shows there are young South Africans who hold extreme views News24 Editor Adriaan Basson says he is dismayed and concerned by the extreme views held by some young people in South Africa. 18 November 2020 5:28 PM
NMB metro cops bust 1,500 partygoers and not a single mask in sight, Mkhize told A presentation made to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed the extent of Covid-19 non-compliance at street parties and nightc... 18 November 2020 4:27 PM
[VIDEO] Stun grenades fired as PAC members protest near Brackenfell school Stun grenades were used as police dispersed a crowd of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) members outside Brackenfell High School on We... 18 November 2020 1:53 PM
View all Local
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference' Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou. 18 November 2020 7:37 PM
'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning. 18 November 2020 6:39 PM
Cape Town N2 protesters left meeting, saying 'won't to listen to this nonsense' Sub-Council 10 chair says govt's argument that a survey needs to be done to determine the basic service's budget was rejected. 18 November 2020 1:43 PM
View all Politics
Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor. 18 November 2020 8:17 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
OUTsurance CEO: We paid Covid business interruption claims but cover has changed OUTsurance paid Covid-19 business interruption claims from the start of the lockdown, but it's decided to change its cover for pan... 18 November 2020 12:28 PM
View all Business
Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson. 18 November 2020 12:21 PM
'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this m... 17 November 2020 5:44 PM
Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause A trio of women has started a growing online community with the hopes of changing the narrative around menopause. 17 November 2020 4:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
View all Sport
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets' Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'. 18 November 2020 2:12 PM
John Maytham makes guest appearance on TV talk show Tussen Ons He's always on-air and sometimes on stage, but it's very seldom that we catch a glimpse of radio veteran John Maytham on our TV sc... 18 November 2020 11:02 AM
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol. 17 November 2020 11:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine. 18 November 2020 10:26 AM
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January. 17 November 2020 4:50 PM
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far. 17 November 2020 3:09 PM
View all World
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling

18 November 2020 6:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
State Capture
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
state capture inquiry
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Zondo Commision
Zondo recusal application

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has postponed his ruling, again, on Jacob Zuma's bid to get him to recuse himself from the state capture inquiry.

Zondo is now set to announce his decision at 10 am on Thursday.

Former president Zuma accuses Zondo of not being honest about their long-term "close personal relationship".

RELATED: Zuma scraping bottom of the barrel with Zondo recusal bid - Kathrada Foundation

“This morning, Mr Zuma furnished the commission with a statement/affidavit which the chairperson needs to consider. In the light of this, the chairperson will no longer deliver the ruling at 3pm but will do so at 10am tomorrow,” reads a statement issued by the commission secretary.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

The statement from the former president has probably thrown a spanner in the works in the sense that he seems to have latched on to the statement that was made by the deputy Chief Justice where he was clarifying what he thought was his version of their relationship.

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

The deputy Chief Justice has made his own assertion... and the former president disagrees with that and he goes on and on about why he disagrees with that version.

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

What she takes from the statement says Ngatane, is that Zuma is saying Zondo himself cannot be the person who decides whether or not this can be a factor in his impartiality as chairperson of the commission.

Listen to the report on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling


18 November 2020 6:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
State Capture
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
state capture inquiry
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Zondo Commision
Zondo recusal application

More from Business

180530-spar-truck-edjpg

Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results

18 November 2020 8:17 PM

The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mine mineworker mining gold platinum coal 123rfbusiness 123rf

'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference'

18 November 2020 7:37 PM

Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki Celerio 123rf

[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa

18 November 2020 3:12 PM

A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

insurance-medical-aid-forms-compensation-claim-business-indemnity-123rf

OUTsurance CEO: We paid Covid business interruption claims but cover has changed

18 November 2020 12:28 PM

OUTsurance paid Covid-19 business interruption claims from the start of the lockdown, but it's decided to change its cover for pandemic-related claims going forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blue Train wikimedia commons

Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper

18 November 2020 12:21 PM

Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dolly Parton wide 123rf

Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine

18 November 2020 10:26 AM

The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

'Santam must pay! Consumers in SA are protected - a win for the good guys'

18 November 2020 9:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Insurance Claims Africa CEO Ryan Woolley about the significance of the court ruling against Santam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tech-handshakejpg

Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital

17 November 2020 8:31 PM

Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191106cyrilgif

SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors

17 November 2020 7:16 PM

The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

small-business-owner-entreprenuer-cafe-SMME-coffee-shop-123rf

Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days

17 November 2020 6:27 PM

#PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Mine mineworker mining gold platinum coal 123rfbusiness 123rf

'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference'

18 November 2020 7:37 PM

Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201112-khayelitsha-bus-edjpg

Cape Town N2 protesters left meeting, saying 'won't to listen to this nonsense'

18 November 2020 1:43 PM

Sub-Council 10 chair says govt's argument that a survey needs to be done to determine the basic service's budget was rejected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Raymond Zondo

[UPDATE] Zondo postpones ruling on Zuma's recusal application to Thursday

18 November 2020 12:57 PM

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has again postponed his judgment on whether or not to recuse himself from the state capture inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201110-brackenfell-edjpg

'We're going to finish what we started" EFF to return Brackenfell on Friday

18 November 2020 11:52 AM

The party has vowed to "ensure that nothing operates" when they return to the Northern Suburbs neighbourhood on Friday,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191106cyrilgif

SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors

17 November 2020 7:16 PM

The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch-wine-estate-farm-dutch-style-Cape-winelands

W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief

17 November 2020 12:52 PM

Agriculture Dept HOD says it will safeguard the industry's permanent employment by subsidising salaries for three months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

senekal

EFF plans Brackenfell protest on Friday: "We will ensure that nothing operates"

17 November 2020 11:40 AM

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are expected to return to Brackenfell High School on Friday and they have promised to cause disruptions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shacks in informal settlement in Khayelitsha township 123rf

No more free homes from the government – Lindiwe Sisulu (Human Settlements)

17 November 2020 8:45 AM

The govt is ending the provision of free homes. Refilwe Moloto interviews Tertius Simmers, Provincial Human Settlements Minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200409tradersgif

Cries of overtrading, Mitchells Plain hawkers to march to City of Cape Town

17 November 2020 6:30 AM

Secretary of the Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum Shireen Abrahams says the City has not implemented effective infrastructure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma at Zondo Commission

Zuma scraping bottom of the barrel with Zondo recusal bid - Kathrada Foundation

16 November 2020 1:19 PM

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says Jacob Zuma is grasping at straws in an effort to play the victim as he applies for Zondo to recuse himself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Brace yourself! Another earthquake predicted for Cape Town

Local

Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper

Business Lifestyle

[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Santaco, transport authorities pledge to curb festive season road deaths

18 November 2020 7:44 PM

French bill clamps down on radical Islam

18 November 2020 7:44 PM

NTA gives Mbalula 14 days to clarify when COVID relief funds will be released

18 November 2020 7:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA