Brackenfell saga shows there are young South Africans who hold extreme views
In an open letter to two of his former schoolmates, News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson asks whether transformation efforts that began while he was a pupil at Brackenfell High School have stalled in the last 21 years.
Basson spoke to CapeTalk's John Maytham on Wednesday about his memories of the school and the current allegations of racism following the recent 'whites-only' matric ball event organised by parents at the school.
What's happening there is just a microcosm for a number of issues we have to deal with and talk about in the country.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-Chief - News24
Basson matriculated from the school in 1999, a few years after it had opened its doors to black and coloured students.
My perception at the time was that the world was your oyster at Brackenfell High.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-Chief - News24
I could walk to school, but a number of coloured children had to use public transport because of the way the township or the suburb was designed.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-Chief - News24
Basson says it seems clear that some of the issues from 20 years ago, still persist and that those issues must be looked at.
He adds that while he believes the majority of South Africans are politically and ideologically 'in the centre', more extreme elements are taking up a lot of space.
He says he's particularly concerned that young people seem to be holding on to the same extreme views and ideologies as their parents.
It's not a dying generation, there's young white Afrikaans kids and young black kids who start to adopt that extreme language on social media.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-Chief - News24
Listen to the full conversation below:
