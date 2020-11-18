Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
Spar reports 8.8% rise in full year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 18:48
Retailer launches PnP mobile
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard van Rensburg - Chief Technology and Services Officer at Pick n Pay
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual : disruption in the diary industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paballo Makosholo - CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Brackenfell saga shows there are young South Africans who hold extreme views News24 Editor Adriaan Basson says he is dismayed and concerned by the extreme views held by some young people in South Africa. 18 November 2020 5:28 PM
NMB metro cops bust 1,500 partygoers and not a single mask in sight, Mkhize told A presentation made to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed the extent of Covid-19 non-compliance at street parties and nightc... 18 November 2020 4:27 PM
[VIDEO] Stun grenades fired as PAC members protest near Brackenfell school Stun grenades were used as police dispersed a crowd of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) members outside Brackenfell High School on We... 18 November 2020 1:53 PM
View all Local
'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning. 18 November 2020 6:39 PM
Cape Town N2 protesters left meeting, saying 'won't to listen to this nonsense' Sub-Council 10 chair says govt's argument that a survey needs to be done to determine the basic service's budget was rejected. 18 November 2020 1:43 PM
[UPDATE] Zondo postpones ruling on Zuma's recusal application to Thursday Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has again postponed his judgment on whether or not to recuse himself from the state capture inq... 18 November 2020 12:57 PM
View all Politics
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
OUTsurance CEO: We paid Covid business interruption claims but cover has changed OUTsurance paid Covid-19 business interruption claims from the start of the lockdown, but it's decided to change its cover for pan... 18 November 2020 12:28 PM
Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson. 18 November 2020 12:21 PM
View all Business
'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this m... 17 November 2020 5:44 PM
Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause A trio of women has started a growing online community with the hopes of changing the narrative around menopause. 17 November 2020 4:41 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
View all Sport
It's been a rollercoaster - SA actor Phumzile Sitole on her new 'Star Trek' role South African actress Phumzile Sitole landed a new role in season three of Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye. 16 November 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title. 16 November 2020 2:18 PM
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine. 18 November 2020 10:26 AM
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January. 17 November 2020 4:50 PM
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far. 17 November 2020 3:09 PM
View all World
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues

18 November 2020 5:53 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Ethiopia
Tigray
Ethiopia conflict
Tigray People's Liberation Front
TPLF

Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war.

It's been two weeks since the start of the conflict between the Ethiopian government and powerful military forces in the country’s northern region of Tigray.

The UN has warned that a full-blown humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the Tigray region.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, ordered military operations in Tigray earlier this month.

The Ethiopian government has been in a long-term feud with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), says Dino Mahtani, the International Crisis Group’s (ICG) Deputy Director for Africa.

Hundreds of people have reportedly died during the clashes, while many more have been displaced and left hungry.

It's reported that tens of thousands of people have fled as refugees to neighbouring Sudan.

Humanitarian aid groups say they have been unable to secure access into the Tigray region to help distribute food and other supplies.

This is already an international conflict.

Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director of the Africa Program - International Crisis Group

While Ethiopia is locked in armed conflict with the Tigray region, the Tigray leaders are saying that neighbouring Eritrea, which is now allied with prime minister Abiy Ahmed, has also intervened on the side of the Ethiopian federal forces.

Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director of the Africa Program - International Crisis Group

For the last few days, the Tigrayan say leaders say they have been locked in combat in multiple fronts with the Eritrean army from its northern border while also facing enormous pressure coming in from Addis Ababa from a southern flank.

Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director of the Africa Program - International Crisis Group

You have the likelihood of, if not already, civil war.

Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director of the Africa Program - International Crisis Group

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


18 November 2020 5:53 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Ethiopia
Tigray
Ethiopia conflict
Tigray People's Liberation Front
TPLF

More from Africa

bush

South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape

18 November 2020 1:42 PM

Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bushiri

Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process

16 November 2020 6:40 PM

A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail and fled to Malawi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards

10 November 2020 2:20 PM

Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Panther movie poster 123rf

[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election

6 November 2020 2:14 PM

"In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfworld 123rflifestyle

TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company

29 October 2020 8:24 PM

You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rainbow-flag-lgbtiq-lgbt-lgbti-gay-rights-homosexuality-law-gavel-court-123rf

Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week

26 October 2020 12:40 PM

A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag dagga cannabis marijuana 123rfbusiness 123rf

Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry

23 October 2020 10:51 AM

The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kabwe-map2jpg

Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia

21 October 2020 8:25 PM

A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bubu-ogisipng

Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story

21 October 2020 4:15 PM

Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria

21 October 2020 1:25 PM

Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Brace yourself! Another earthquake predicted for Cape Town

Local

Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper

Business Lifestyle

[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Pfizer/BioNTech say results show COVID vaccine 95% effective

18 November 2020 5:30 PM

Matric pupils in 8 provinces may have had access to leaked exam paper – DBE

18 November 2020 4:54 PM

SA Investment Conference: Good news for SA economy from Ramaphosa

18 November 2020 4:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA