Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues
It's been two weeks since the start of the conflict between the Ethiopian government and powerful military forces in the country’s northern region of Tigray.
The UN has warned that a full-blown humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the Tigray region.
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, ordered military operations in Tigray earlier this month.
The Ethiopian government has been in a long-term feud with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), says Dino Mahtani, the International Crisis Group’s (ICG) Deputy Director for Africa.
Hundreds of people have reportedly died during the clashes, while many more have been displaced and left hungry.
It's reported that tens of thousands of people have fled as refugees to neighbouring Sudan.
Humanitarian aid groups say they have been unable to secure access into the Tigray region to help distribute food and other supplies.
This is already an international conflict.Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director of the Africa Program - International Crisis Group
While Ethiopia is locked in armed conflict with the Tigray region, the Tigray leaders are saying that neighbouring Eritrea, which is now allied with prime minister Abiy Ahmed, has also intervened on the side of the Ethiopian federal forces.Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director of the Africa Program - International Crisis Group
For the last few days, the Tigrayan say leaders say they have been locked in combat in multiple fronts with the Eritrean army from its northern border while also facing enormous pressure coming in from Addis Ababa from a southern flank.Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director of the Africa Program - International Crisis Group
You have the likelihood of, if not already, civil war.Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director of the Africa Program - International Crisis Group
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
