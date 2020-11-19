Bushiris spent the night behind bars in Malawi





The Bushiris continue to make headlines as our government wrestles with getting them back to SA to face justice. The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary face charges of fraud and money laundering in South Africa but skipped bail and the country over the weekend.

On Wednesday the fugitive couple handed themselves over to police in Lilongwe, and were then expected to appear in a Malawi court, but this never transpired.

Nation Online journalist Andrew Nyondo was at court yesterday and speaks to Refilwe Moloto from Malawi.

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife handed themselves over to police in the morning. They were being hunted by police with a warrant of arrest issued. Andrew Nyondo, Journalist - Nation Online

Nyondo says the couple did spend the night behind bars.

We texted authorities who said they were still working on documentation...still working on statements. Andrew Nyondo, Journalist - Nation Online

He suggests this may be why the couple did not make a court appearance on Wednesday.

Nyondo says Bishiri's followers' did attempt to get into the court.

His support in Malawi is 50-50...He did not commit a crime in Malawi. He committed a crime in South Africa. Andrew Nyondo, Journalist - Nation Online

So will Malawian authorities hand the Bushiris over to South Africa?

There is an indication that is going to be done, because they have been arrested and are in the hands of the police, and have indicated they are going to follow due process. Andrew Nyondo, Journalist - Nation Online

