Covid-19 settlement leader: 'We will not stop until we get what is right for us'
Residents of the Covid-19 informal settlement in Khayelitsha have arrived in the Cape Town CBD to march onto the Covid Centre to hand over a list of demands to city officials. Refilwe Moloto speaks to community leader Mzukisi Molosi.
Molosi explains that they organised minibus taxis to transport protesters from the N2 to the CBD.
We have paid out of our own pockets to come and demand what is right for us, which is water, toilets, and electricity.Mzukusi Molosi, Community leader - Covid-19 informal settlement
The Human Settlements Department received the groups demands last week, but Molosi insists they are protesting again on Thursday because he believes this is the only way to receive a response from government.
He claims the group has approached every government office to get help, but to no avail.
Refilwe Moloto notes that the area is not demarcated for housing so there would, in fact, be no infrastructure, but Molosi responds that none of the informal settlements in Khayelitsha are in good condition.
Despite Molosi stating that government had not spoken to them, Moloto says a meeting was held on Friday with the Department of Human Settlements, yet the community leaders walked out.
How are you going to get any answers if you are going to storm out of a meeting?Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
That meeting we went into, there was not even one person who could take a decision....they tell us they have to find the owners of that land.Mzukusi Molosi, Community leader - Covid-19 informal settlement
Moloto points out that the group living there does not own the land.
Yes, the land is owned by Cape Nature.Mzukusi Molosi, Community leader - Covid-19 informal settlement
Those people are there now so the government must make a plan.Mzukusi Molosi, Community leader - Covid-19 informal settlement
If they do not get an answer today how long will the protests continue, asks Moloto.
We will see, we will see. But we will make sure we are demanding what is right for us. That is all that I can say. We will not stop until we get what is right for us, which is the water and toilets. It is our right. it is everyone's right.Mzukusi Molosi, Community leader - Covid-19 informal settlement
Listen to the interview below:
