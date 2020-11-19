[WATCH] Frenzied drivers pull over in peak traffic to loot a broken Coke truck
South Africa, we have a problem.
Ferouz Adams, a CapeTalk listener from Belhar who works at Cape Town International Airport, called to explain what she saw, but could hardly believe.
Adams passed a broken-down Coca Cola truck.
Traffic came to a stop as frenzied people leapt from their cars to loot the truck.
Traffic came to a complete stop. A Coke truck broke down on the bend and some of the cooldrinks fell off and onto the traffic island. I though people were just looking to see what happened… but they actually stopped to collect cooldrinks!Ferouz Adams, CapeTalk listener - Belhar
People were just helping themselves! … Drivers actually pulled over… There aren’t any pedestrians, you cannot stop there! It was so sad.Ferouz Adams, CapeTalk listener - Belhar
Listen to the emotional call in the audio below.
Watch the video below:
