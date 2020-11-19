[VIDEOS & PHOTOS] N2 protesters dispersed outside Cape Town Civic Centre
Covid-19 community leader speaks out and says they will not stop until their demands are met. Meanwhile, police have dispersed protesters outside the Civic Centre.
#CTprotest A group of people have gathered at the Civic Centre in Cape Town this morning, protesting over basic services. KP pic.twitter.com/V06S3JOk0a— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2020
#CTprotest Police have fired stun grenades - the protesters have moved. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/F0vzsSZNdF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2020
#CTprotest Police and Law Enforcement are monitoring parts of the city following protest action at the Civic Centre. KP pic.twitter.com/4kOos4GvaQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2020