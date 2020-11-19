[VIDEOS & PHOTOS] N2 protesters dispersed outside Cape Town Civic Centre

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:37
CWU PRESSER ON THE SABC
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
New RCS study on the impact of violence on communities and business in SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sandi Richardson - HR Executive at RCS
Today at 12:40
Domestic workers should be covered by COIDA ConCourt rules - United Domestic Workers of South Africa (Udwosa) responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pinky Mashiane - Founder at United Domestic Workers of South Africa (Udwosa)
Nomzamo Zondo, Socio-Economic Rights Institute head of litigation
Nomzamo Zondo - Director Of Litigation at Seri-Sa
Today at 12:41
What to expect from South Africa's interest rate decision this week
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Arabile Gumede
Today at 12:45
Three South Africa players isolated after one tests COVID-19 positive.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Graeme Smith - Director of cricket. at Cricket SA
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
UNICEF warned in a new report today of significant and growing consequences for children as the COVID-19 pandemic lurches toward a second year.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
James Elder is UNICEF regional chief of communications for Eastern and Southern Africa.
Today at 12:52
Publisher Melinda Ferguson on meeting & publishing former Bosasa exec Angelo Agrizzi's tell-all 'Inside the Belly of the Beast'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Mothers of the Nation – Manyano Women in South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lihle Ngcobozi, lecturer, academic and Author.
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Franschhoek farmer does the epic Robben Island swim to raise funds for animal rescue
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rob Armstrong
Stephne Jackson
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - Gardening with Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance - Dread Disease Cover
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kirsty Scully - Financial Planner at Core Wealth Managers
Kirsty Scully
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:12
SARB's Monetary Policy Committee keep repo rate flat
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ettiene Le Roux - Chief Economist at RMB
Today at 18:16
Investec results post separation from Ninety One Asset Management
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Life Healthcare Group Financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - Deputy Ceo at Standard Bank Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Business Mentorship
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - relaxation of exchange controls
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
arrow_forward

[VIDEOS & PHOTOS] N2 protesters dispersed outside Cape Town Civic Centre

19 November 2020 9:18 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Covid-19 informal settlement dwellers are protesting for basic services like toilets and water in Cape Town CBD on Thursday

Covid-19 community leader speaks out and says they will not stop until their demands are met. Meanwhile, police have dispersed protesters outside the Civic Centre.


19 November 2020 9:18 AM
by Barbara Friedman

