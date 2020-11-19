[VIDEOS & PHOTOS] N2 protesters dispersed outside Cape Town Civic Centre

Today at 12:37 CWU PRESSER ON THE SABC The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:37 New RCS study on the impact of violence on communities and business in SA The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sandi Richardson - HR Executive at RCS

125 125

Today at 12:40 Domestic workers should be covered by COIDA ConCourt rules - United Domestic Workers of South Africa (Udwosa) responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Pinky Mashiane - Founder at United Domestic Workers of South Africa (Udwosa)

Nomzamo Zondo, Socio-Economic Rights Institute head of litigation

Nomzamo Zondo - Director Of Litigation at Seri-Sa

125 125

Today at 12:41 What to expect from South Africa’s interest rate decision this week The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Arabile Gumede

125 125

Today at 12:45 Three South Africa players isolated after one tests COVID-19 positive. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Graeme Smith - Director of cricket. at Cricket SA

125 125

Today at 12:45 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:52 UNICEF warned in a new report today of significant and growing consequences for children as the COVID-19 pandemic lurches toward a second year. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

James Elder is UNICEF regional chief of communications for Eastern and Southern Africa.

125 125

Today at 12:52 Publisher Melinda Ferguson on meeting & publishing former Bosasa exec Angelo Agrizzi’s tell-all 'Inside the Belly of the Beast' The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...

125 125

Today at 12:56 Mandy's book of the week: Mothers of the Nation – Manyano Women in South Africa The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lihle Ngcobozi, lecturer, academic and Author.

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Franschhoek farmer does the epic Robben Island swim to raise funds for animal rescue Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Rob Armstrong

Stephne Jackson

125 125

Today at 13:33 Greener Living - Gardening with Cherise Viljoen Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Cherise Viljoen

125 125

Today at 14:07 Personal Finance - Dread Disease Cover Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kirsty Scully - Financial Planner at Core Wealth Managers

Kirsty Scully

125 125

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 18:12 SARB's Monetary Policy Committee keep repo rate flat The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ettiene Le Roux - Chief Economist at RMB

125 125

Today at 18:16 Investec results post separation from Ninety One Asset Management The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:39 Life Healthcare Group Financial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Wharton-Hood - Deputy Ceo at Standard Bank Group

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - Business Mentorship The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125