MEC: Intimidation by EFF and others hindering - not helping - Brackenfell High
The aim of the meeting was to discuss the party’s concerns about Brackenfell High School.
Schäfer has accused the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) of not being interested in resolving concerns over alleged racism at the school.
The MEC says she was hoping that the meeting would help diffuse tensions ahead of planned protest action on Friday.
Tensions have been high in Brackenfell over the last two weeks following a private matric event that was only attended by white pupils.
Schäfer says the EFF and other interest groups are using the incident to intimidate the school.
People are using this incident of this party to try and sew further divisions in that community.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
Yes, there is division, I agree. And the school must do what they can to address it. We agree as a department that we must bring people together, but it's not going to happen with this kind of intimidatory tactics by the EFF, and now the PAC, and now the SACP is also coming on the bandwagon.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
Interim report findings indicate that invitations to the private party were given on the basis of race.
The MEC says people cannot start prescribing racial quotas to private social gatherings.
The school is not saying that there are not ever problems at the school...Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
The fact that maybe all the people who did attend were white.. you can't start policing private parties in that respect.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
I did get an interim report, it does not indicate that invitations were given on the basis of race at all.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
Schäfer says Brackenfell High's school principal and SGB chairperson have been working to improve transformation and race relations at the school.
However, she says the school cannot effectively address the issues amid ongoing "intimidatory tactics".
At the same time, the MEC has asked parents and Brackenfell residents to stay away from the EFF's protest action on Friday.
Listen to the MEC on Today with Kieno Kammies:
