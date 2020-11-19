[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real'





Some people don’t even trust their own senses, or experience - what is “real” is whatever their tribe believes is real.

For others, reality is too complicated and full of suffering to bear.

Jodi Doering, a nurse from South Dakota, tweeted about how nursing staff members face constant abuse from hospitalised Covid-19 patients who don’t believe in Covid-19.

“They [hospitalised Covid-19 patients] call you names and ask why you have to wear all that ‘stuff’ because they don’t have Covid because it’s not real,” said Doering in tweets that are making their way around the world.

Doering explains how some Covid-19 patients would scream at her for unproved drugs, saying the virus isn’t real, “All while gasping for breath”.

“Their last dying words are, 'This can’t be happening. It’s not real'.”

Going to ruin the USA. All while gasping for breath on 100% Vapotherm. They tell you there must be another reason they are sick. They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that “stuff” because they don’t have COViD because it’s not real. Yes. This really happens. And — Jodi Doering (@JodiDoering) November 15, 2020

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.

