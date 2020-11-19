[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes
CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard chats to Refilwe Moloto on The Social Rundown about breaking gender stereotypes, being gender-neutral, and the strong views expressed on social media for and against.
Pop star Harry Styles has become the first man to ever appear solo on the cover of the iconic fashion magazine Vogue.
In a world of toxic masculinity, be a Harry Styles. 🙌 #Vogue pic.twitter.com/h0NQ0UlFJa— Marco Anthony (@marcooozz) November 16, 2020
Harry Styles for Vogue, photographed by Tyler Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/D6heBlsW1K— HSD (@hsdaily) November 17, 2020
Harry Styles just became the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue — and conservatives got mad because he wore a dress 🙄❄️ pic.twitter.com/tc8Mq4L1lu— NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 18, 2020
More from World
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree
"The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack.Read More
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real'
A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax.Read More
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets'
Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'.Read More
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine
The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air
The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January.Read More
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt
At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far.Read More
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year
While Donald Trump's claims of US electoral fraud are unverified, New Zealand has a clear case of vote rigging ruffling feathers.Read More
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out
UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom.Read More
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high
More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began.Read More
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa
A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.Read More
Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper
Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson.Read More
'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region
Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this month.Read More
Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause
A trio of women has started a growing online community with the hopes of changing the narrative around menopause.Read More
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why
Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).Read More
Parents urged to be alert to teen depression after suicide of two Gr. 11 pupils
A child behavioural therapist has encouraged parents to look out for signs of depression in their teens and keep an open dialogue.Read More
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title
Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title.Read More
[WATCH] The TV ad that had 5 women complaining about dad changing baby's nappy
The Advertising Regulatory Board decided to make a formal decision on it and did not rule against the Bayer advert.Read More
Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday
Free Access Week is from 16-20 November. SANParks has added bonus days to include the weekend at some Cape national parks.Read More
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons
Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban.Read More
More from Politics
Bushiris spent the night behind bars in Malawi
Nation Online journalist Andrew Nyondo was at court yesterday and speaks to Refilwe Moloto from Malawi.Read More
Covid-19 settlement leader: 'We will not stop until we get what is right for us'
Community leader Mzukisi Molosi speaks to Refilwe Moloto from their protest outside the Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday.Read More
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference'
Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.Read More
'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning.Read More
Cape Town N2 protesters left meeting, saying 'won't listen to this nonsense'
Sub-Council 10 chair says govt's argument that a survey needs to be done to determine the basic service's budget was rejected.Read More
[UPDATE] Zondo postpones ruling on Zuma's recusal application to Thursday
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has again postponed his judgment on whether or not to recuse himself from the state capture inquiry.Read More
'We're going to finish what we started" EFF to return Brackenfell on Friday
The party has vowed to "ensure that nothing operates" when they return to the Northern Suburbs neighbourhood on Friday,Read More
SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors
The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.Read More
W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief
Agriculture Dept HOD says it will safeguard the industry's permanent employment by subsidising salaries for three months.Read More
EFF plans Brackenfell protest on Friday: "We will ensure that nothing operates"
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are expected to return to Brackenfell High School on Friday and they have promised to cause disruptions.Read More
More from Entertainment
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away
Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace.Read More
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets'
Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'.Read More
John Maytham makes guest appearance on TV talk show Tussen Ons
He's always on-air and sometimes on stage, but it's very seldom that we catch a glimpse of radio veteran John Maytham on our TV screens.Read More
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court
Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol.Read More
It's been a rollercoaster - SA actor Phumzile Sitole on her new 'Star Trek' role
South African actress Phumzile Sitole landed a new role in season three of Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye.Read More
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title
Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors
Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free
Check out these events happening around The Mother City.Read More
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included
If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration.Read More
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content
The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.Read More