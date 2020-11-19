Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes

19 November 2020 10:39 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Gender stereotyping
Harry Styles
Vogue
gender neutral
#CapeTalkViral

Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.

CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard chats to Refilwe Moloto on The Social Rundown about breaking gender stereotypes, being gender-neutral, and the strong views expressed on social media for and against.

Pop star Harry Styles has become the first man to ever appear solo on the cover of the iconic fashion magazine Vogue.


