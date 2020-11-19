Streaming issues? Report here
SABC board divided over retrenchments: "Section 189 process is not the solution"

19 November 2020 11:45 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SABC
SABC Board
Mamodupi Mohlala Mulaudzi
sabc retrenchments
Deputy chairperson

Some SABC board members have broken ranks to publicly oppose retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

The deputy chairperson of the SABC board, Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, says the board is divided over planned retrenchments at the organisation.

She claims 5 out of 11 board members do not believe that the Section 189 process is the right move.

Hundreds of SABC staffers could lose their jobs as the corporation tries to cut costs.

According to Mohlala-Mulaudzi, there is a board meeting scheduled for Thursday afternoon to discuss a range of issues.

Mohlala-Mulaudzi does not support the retrenchment process and believes that the public broadcaster should explore alternative cost-saving interventions.

The board is split on the [retrenchment matter]. There's no nice way of putting it. This a very contentious issue. Whether 600 or 400 people are retrenched, that is a substantial number of lives that is going to be affected. People will end up being jobless.

Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, Deputy Chairperson - SABC Board

There are people on the board who subscribe to what I subscribe to, which is to say that the Section 189 process is not the solution at this point in time... Unfortunately, we are the minority view.

Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, Deputy Chairperson - SABC Board

Earlier this week, some SABC staff held a picket and others allegedly refused to go on-air.

An emotional confrontation between senior newsroom employees and top management was also caught on camera.

Mohlala-Mulaudzi argues that the SABC will not be able to implement an effective turnaround strategy with the current retrenchment saga that is unfolding.

She adds that the broadcaster risks losing the experienced employees and talent that is needed to make it commercially viable.

Her suggestion is to look at alternative solutions such as salary cuts, freezing annual increases, and bonuses, as well as reducing spending on some productions.

Mohlala-Mulaudzi says the SABC must only explore the option of voluntary retrenchments or early retirement packages if they are done in a sensitive and humane way.

We are saying that the Section 189 process is premature, if at all. We believe that we need to go ahead and consult with staff to look at other options and other alternatives.

Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, Deputy Chairperson - SABC Board

A critical catalyst with regards to implementing the turnaround strategy is the very staff members that the SABC wants to retrench.

Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, Deputy Chairperson - SABC Board

How are people who are demoralised, who are unhappy and in tears expected to perform and assist in making sure that we turn around the instiuition.

Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, Deputy Chairperson - SABC Board

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


