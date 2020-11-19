It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree
Anyone who has ever watched an American Christmas movie (who hasn’t?) would recognise the incredible, American-sized Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.
The most famous “tree” in the world has gone full-2020, leaving New Yorkers and the world unimpressed yet unsurprised (because 2020).
The 23-metre tall tree looks decidedly bare (though woke to the times).
To add to the drama, a tiny owl was found in the tree, having stowed away on the tree’s 274-kilometre trip to New York City.
“The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause,” tweets New Yorker Liam Stack.
“Charlie Brown: I have the saddest Christmas Tree. Rockefeller Center: Hold my beer,” quipped Emily Brandwin.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/kRt8qCNudo— Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020
Charlie Brown: I have the saddest Christmas Tree.— Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) November 17, 2020
Rockefeller Center: Hold my beer. https://t.co/OexnJvaf86
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The tree looks forlorn… like Charlie Brown… lopsided, bare in patches, sad and droopy. The tree is a metaphor for 2020.Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Maybe that little surviving owl is the symbol for 2020, rather than the tree. Let’s hope so!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 4:11].
More from World
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes
Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.Read More
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real'
A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax.Read More
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets'
Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'.Read More
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine
The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air
The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January.Read More
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt
At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far.Read More
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year
While Donald Trump's claims of US electoral fraud are unverified, New Zealand has a clear case of vote rigging ruffling feathers.Read More
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out
UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom.Read More
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high
More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began.Read More
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough
Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine.Read More