It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree





Anyone who has ever watched an American Christmas movie (who hasn’t?) would recognise the incredible, American-sized Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

The most famous “tree” in the world has gone full-2020, leaving New Yorkers and the world unimpressed yet unsurprised (because 2020).

The 23-metre tall tree looks decidedly bare (though woke to the times).

Christmas, 2020.

To add to the drama, a tiny owl was found in the tree, having stowed away on the tree’s 274-kilometre trip to New York City.

“The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause,” tweets New Yorker Liam Stack.

“Charlie Brown: I have the saddest Christmas Tree. Rockefeller Center: Hold my beer,” quipped Emily Brandwin.

Charlie Brown: I have the saddest Christmas Tree.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The tree looks forlorn… like Charlie Brown… lopsided, bare in patches, sad and droopy. The tree is a metaphor for 2020. Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Maybe that little surviving owl is the symbol for 2020, rather than the tree. Let’s hope so! Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 4:11].