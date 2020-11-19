An hour with Saskia Falken - this time a broadcaster plays Just the Hits
We have hosted comedians, chefs, musicians, actors and even political figures, but this week it will be a broadcaster who both knows and loves her music. Saskia Falken has a long history in radio but stepped away from the mic for some years while focussing on helping the stations grow the brand and head up the marketing efforts.
When the chance to return to on air, she welcomed the opportunity to do both.
Most Sundays you can catch Saskia hosting the Breakfast show on Kfm, this week she will be popping across to the CapeTalk studio to host Just the Hits too. Whether at work or at play you can follow what else Saskia gets up to via her Instagram account