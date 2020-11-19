Table Mountain Cableway runs Black Friday deal on return tickets starting Monday





Return tickets for both adults and children will be going for just R80 from Monday 23 November 2020.

At full price, return tickets are R380 for adults, R190 for children, and R100 for pensioners.

A cablecar on its way down from Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: @TableMountainCa/Twitter

A cablecar on its way down from Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: @TableMountainCa/Twitter

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) says the Black Friday Special is only available to South African citizens with valid identification.

Here are some important T&Cs according to the TMACC website:

The promotion will run from 23 November 2020 and ends on 27 November 2020

Tickets will only be available online here

You can only start purchasing tickets from 23 November 2020

Tickets will only be valid for seven days from the date of purchase (excluding weekends)

There will be a limited number of tickets available each day

Tickets can be refunded but cannot be rescheduled

Last tickets sold on 27 November will be valid until 7 December 2020 (excluding weekends)

The TMACC resumed operations back in September under strict health and safety protocols.

The cableway has reduced its carrying capacity for each trip in order to meet physical distancing requirements, among other safety measures.

For the month of November, visitors can make their way up the mountain for half-price. Read more about the half-price November special here.