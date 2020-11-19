[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away
Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi has died.
Maswanganyi was known as “Mshoza”.
Specifics surrounding her death are unknown.
(This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.)
